Dock Spiders Win Final Road Game of Season Against Rafters, 7-2

August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Drew Barragan at bat

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday night at Witter Field by a final score of 7-2 to close the road slate in 2024. The Dock Spiders' record with the win improved to 26-40 on the season and 13-20 in the second half.

The Rafters started the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run to left field from Jorge De Goti (Nova Southeastern), making the score 1-0. The Dock Spiders tied the score in the third inning with a solo home run by Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech). The Dock Spiders took the lead later in the third inning with a single from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) with two runs on base, scoring two runs and making the score 3-1.

In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders extended their lead after loading the bases with no outs. A grand slam from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) brought home all the runners, making the score 7-1.

In the sixth inning, a single from Walker Buchanan (Virginia) to right field brought in a run and made the score 7-2. RHP Austin Kutz (Canisius) retired the next batter, ending his start for the Dock Spiders. He went six innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders bullpen, with RHP Jacob Jarvis (Evansville), Alex Stewert (Ellsworth CC), and Jonah Montes (Embry-Riddle), got the final nine outs, allowing two hits and no runs, to secure the Dock Spiders' 7-2 victory.

The Dock Spiders return home for the final three games of the season on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled against Wisconsin Rapids at 6:35. On Thursday, enjoy Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage. Enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3, and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 each.

