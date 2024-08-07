Madison Mallards Score Nine Unanswered, Blowout Lakeshore Chinooks

August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (48-19) used a seven-run sixth inning to defeat the Lakeshore Chinooks (26-40) 12-3 on Wednesday night.

Both teams were swinging the bats early on in the game. The Mallards struck first in the top of the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on a Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) RBI single. The Chinooks scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead, but Madison answered back in the top of the second. After a bases-loaded walk tied the game, Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) gave the Mallards a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly.

With the game tied at three in the top of the fifth, Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati) gave the Mallards a 4-3 lead with an RBI groundout, Hamilton scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-3

The Madison offense exploded in the sixth inning. Dickerson drove home two more runs with a single, and Charlie Marion (Madison College) brought him home with an RBI single of his own. Q Phillips IV (Wisconsin - Milwaukee) capped off a seven-run inning with a two-run single to give the Mallards a 12-3 lead, and they would hold on to win by that score.

Matt Sauser (Florida State) earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his first win of the season. Ross Huffman (Moravian College) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks.

With the win, the Mallards improve to 24-9 in the second half of the season, and remain in first place in the Great Lakes West division. The Chinooks fall to 11-21 in the half with the loss, and sit in last place in the division.

The two teams will meet once again on Thursday night at Warner Park on Muskallards Night. The Mallards will have a chance to tie their single season record of 49 wins. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

