Stingers Split Doubleheader with Larks

August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - After a rainout on Monday the Stingers played two against the Bismarck Larks on Tuesday, splitting the pair.

In game one, the offense came alive, winning 12-7 in comeback fashion.

After falling behind 5-0, Willmar's offense came alive in the third, striking for three runs, highlighted by a Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) 2-RBI single.

Then they took the lead in the 4th with five more runs, four of which coming on 2-RBI singles from Max Buettenback (Nebraska) and Brett Blair (Stanford).

The Stingers added to their lead in the 6th with three more runs, two of which coming on a Jordan Kuhnau (South Dakota State) triple and Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Brett Barfield (Georgia Tech) closed things down.

Game two was a different story as a back-and-forth battle saw the Larks on top at the end by a score of 14-10.

Willmar again fell behind in the first, this time 2-0.

Down 3-1 in the 4th, Hayden Lewis (Nebraska) sparked a rally with a solo home run, and Willmar eventually tied it at 3.

With the score 6-3 in the 6th, Willmar answered with two runs of their own, the second coming on a Dariel Osoria (Kansas) RBI single.

Down 6-5 in the bottom of the 6th, the Stingers rallied for four runs, capped off by a Max Buettenback 2-run home run.

The Larks though had an answer, scoring 8 in the top of the 7th and taking the win.

The Stingers travel to Saint Cloud on Wednesday to open up a four-game series with the Rox.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.