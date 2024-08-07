Rockers Battle the Kingfish in Final Home Game of 2024

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (16-14) look to defend home turf one more time this season when they take on the Kenosha Kingfish (14-18) tonight at 6:35 p.m. Green Bay is fresh off an 8-4 loss at Lakeshore, while Kenosha was swept in a doubleheader against Wausau last night. The Rockers lead the season series with the Kingfish 2-0.

Green Bay out-hit Lakeshore 10-6 in yesterday's defeat, but that difference in production didn't translate to the scoreboard. However, there were plenty of standout performances nevertheless, namely Mateo Matthews (Wagner). The first baseman collected a pair of RBI-hits - one single and one double.

Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) also had a solid outing against the Chinooks. The lefty grabbed two base knocks just one day after being named Northwoods League Player of the night on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jake Bold (Princeton) extended his hitting-streak to 18 games yesterday and Sam Miller (Columbia) became the first Rocker this summer to surpass 70 base hits.

Green Bay sets out to translate its high-powered offense into tonight's tilt with Kenosha. On the other side of the ball, the Rockers turn to Steve Marhefke (Upper Iowa) to limit the Kingfish bats. Since joining Green Bay, the junior has been quite efficient on the mound. Marhefke has given up just two runs in 9.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.

In his lone start of the summer last week against Madison, Marhefke fanned five batters in only 4.1 innings while allowing a single run.

As for Kenosha, they're rolling with Matthew Cuccias (Glendale CC) for the second time this summer. The right-handed pitcher has made five total appearances with 18 strikeouts in 13 innings. Cuccias also boasts a solid 4.73 ERA.

To celebrate the final home game of the summer for the Rockers, tonight's contest is Fan Appreciation Night at Capital Credit Union Park. Not only will there be a "jerseys off their back" sale, but multiple giveaways throughout the night.

