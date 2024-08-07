Rockers Blank the Kingfish in Last Home Game of the Season

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (17-14) shutout the Kenosha Kingfish (14-19) 3-0 at Capital Credit Union Park tonight in front of a record 3,142 fans. This was the second time Green Bay has beaten Kenosha 3-0 at home this season, and the fourth time it's held an opponent to no runs overall.

As one would expect with just three combined scores, this evening's game had plenty of defense - and that started with the two starting pitchers. Green Bay's Steve Marhefke (Upper Iowa) was a machine on the mound, putting together the longest start by any Rocker this season with seven innings tossed. In that time, the righty fanned five batters while only allowing three hits.

Since joining Green Bay from the Badlands Big Sticks in late-July, Marhefke has a remarkable 1.08 ERA across 16.2 innings. The Neenah, Wisconsin native also has 15 strikeouts with just 10 hits yielded.

Marhefke's Kenosha counterpart, Matthew Cuccias (Glendale CC) was nearly as impressive in his start. The freshman lasted 7.2 innings on the bump and struck out four batters with only three runs earned. However, all three of those scores came courtesy of one man: Sam Miller (Columbia)

Miller began his night at the plate with an RBI-single in the third inning to give Green Bay the early 1-0 advantage. Little did he know, that score would hold all the way until the bottom of the eighth. It was then that Miller broke the game open with a two-run blast into left field.

Not only was that the sophomore's ninth long-ball of the summer, but it was the 76th on the campaign for the Rockers - which ties the 2017 Rochester Honkers for the most single-season homers by any Northwoods League Team.

Green Bay will attempt to move into sole possession of that record over its next three games, all of which are on the road. The first of those contests is tomorrow at Kenosha at 6:35 p.m. Following that one, the Rockers close out the summer with back-to-back games at Wisconsin Rapids.

