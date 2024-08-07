Lakeshore Drowns Green Bay with RBI Walks, Snaps Streak in 8-4 Win

Mequon, WI - In thirty-two games, Griffin Cameron broke the Lakeshore Chinooks' stolen base record, in his thirty-fourth game, and second to last in Mequon this summer, he added some extra swipes. The zero on his back represents the number of times 'Nook fans have seen him caught stealing at home this season.

With two stolen bases in the first inning, Cameron gave Lakeshore a great opportunity to score first, but Nash Rippen drove a ball that hung too much into the swirling wind at Moonlight Graham Field leaving him stranded and the game scoreless through the first frame.

Green Bay jumped out ahead after a pair of walks by righty Tiago Sanchez in his second inning of work for the Chinooks this season. It's the first time he's taken the mound, in the first inning he was able to overcome the command issues as they showed with two outs and he struck out first baseman Matteo Matthews to end the inning. However, in the second with two on, Harris singled softly into center field, a ball that barely found the hole between a diving Ethan Hindle's glove and the turf. Sanchez did work his way out of the jam and only allowed one run.

After lots of activity in the first two innings on both sides, the defense began to shine just as the sun started its descent behind the third base side grandstands.

Good defense leads to great offense.

Facing Caleb Ruter for a second time, the Chinooks' offense exploded for five runs, but not in dramatic fashion. Collecting just one hit in the inning, the 'Nooks hitters were patient, reaching first base seven times from being plunked or walked. The outs Lakeshore grounded into both came in a sacrificial manner, advancing runners and scoring a pair of runs.

At the end of four Lakeshore saw one of their largest leads of the summer against Green Bay by a four-run margin at 5-1.

The Rockers attempted to close the gap in the fifth with a run of their own, but Lakeshore retaliated with a pair on five more walks from a struggling Green Bay bullpen.

Walks were heavy on both sides (19 total), but none more costly than the 12 for the Rockers. They would allow just six hitsbut four costly RBI walks proved to be the difference in the game. Mitch Rogers said earlier in the season that oftentimes it's one or the other, pitching or hitting, but rarely both. For the Chinooks tonight, it was pitching that showed up. Working around a tight zone on both sides, the bullpen came through in a huge way allowing the offense to stay patient and work themselves into the huge fourth and fifth innings.

Lakeshore scored just two runs on RBI hits, the six others came via the sacrifice, walk, or batters being hit. Manufacturing runs hasn't been an area of strength, but in the last contest against Green Bay the 'Nooks offense took things into their own hands.

For newcomer Ethan Brown, who was walked twice and "drove in" two runs, it's about knowing the themes of the game and sitting for your pitch.

"There were times where I could figure out what I was getting thrown, but being able to get out there and see that ball was huge."

It's his first taste of the Northwoods League on a night that the Chinooks snapped an 11-game losing streak to Green Bay. Someone who knows all too well what the Rockers can do is second-year pitcher Arthur Libeau who closed out the eighth.

"It's sweet. To finally take down a team that has your number, it means a lot more. Winning those games you really want to win, that makes you feel good."

Libeau closed an eighth that was the first scoreless inning for the bullpen since the 4th. In each inning in between, Green Bay added one to their growing total, but flattened out at 4.

For Lakeshore in the bottom half of the inning, they added thier second RBI single of the night. Billy Scaldeferri came off the bench and clobbered the first pitch he saw down the line in left. Racing for second, he forced left fielder Lukas Torres to make an errant throw and move him up to third. Then Ty Wisdom dropped an easy single into center to finalize the score for the Chinooks at 8.

A four-run difference and the closest the Rockers would feel all night in the ninth with the bases loaded, but a called third strike in a tight strike-zone propelled Lakeshore out victorious, 8-4.

Sweet victory for the Chinooks tonight comes with a quick turnaround. The nearly four-hour game sent them into the night before they face division leading Madison in a final home and home. One last go around at Moonlight Graham Field for the 2024 season will be bittersweet in many ways for all involved. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CST.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

