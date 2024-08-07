Bid Today on an Authentic Stingers Jersey Presented by Thrivent of Spicer

August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Stingers jersey online auction is now available. Stingers fans will have the opportunity to bid on the authentic white jerseys worn by the Stingers courtesy of Thrivent of Spicer. These jerseys will be provided to the winning bidder once the auction closes.

The money raised from the jersey auction presented by Thrivent of Spicer will benefit the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. The Stingers, Thrivent of Spicer, and Stingers fans have teamed up to raise over $84,000 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf during the past 14 seasons.

Please send bids to jaydon@willmarstingers.com and include your name, bid amount, and phone number. The auction will run through the regular season finale on August 8th.

Minimum bids for the jerseys are $175, with each new bid increasing by $5. If you wish to purchase the jersey outright, the amount is $375. Leading bids will be updated on the Thrivent of Spicer Jersey Auction Page.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2024 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com under the "Community" tab.

The 2024 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.