Rooker Hits Walk-Off Single in the 13th Inning to Earn 5-4 Win

September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







Papillion, Neb. - Designated hitter Brent Rooker was the Thursday-night hero with an RBI single Omaha's 13-inning 5-4 walk-off win. The game is the seventh time that Omaha (70-74) has won in walk-off fashion this season.

The Cazadores de Tormentas and Demonios de Des Moines were playing in their Copa de la Diversión uniforms, highlighting the Hispanic Heritages of our international players and those in our community.

The Cazadores de Tormentas got on the scoreboard first when center fielder Dairon Blanco hit an RBI triple to score shortstop Maikel Garcia and give the Cazadores the early lead.

Omaha tallied another run in the third when catcher Freddy Fermin drove in right fielder Brewer Hicklen to go ahead 2-0.

The Demonios de Des Moines answered with a three-spot in the fourth inning to take the lead. Alexander Canario hit his fourth home run of the series before Narciso Crook hit a two-run homer to put the Demonios ahead 3-2.

Left-hander Austin Cox came in as a reliever to start the second inning, going 7.0 innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. He allowed just the three runs in the fourth in the no decision.

The Cazadores de Tormentas knotted the score at 3-3 in the eighth when third baseman Jimmy Govern hit a single that allowed Fermin to score.

Both teams went scoreless in the ninth, and the Cazadores and the Demonios went into extras. Despite having a placed runner to start each half inning, neither team was able to score in the 10th, 11th, or 12th innings.

In the top of the 13th inning, the Demonios de Des Moines got a single from Christian Donahue to score Trent Giambrone and give Iowa a 4-3 edge heading into the bottom of the 13th.

The Cazadores de Tormentas tied the score with a single from Blanco that scored second baseman Iván Castillo who started the inning at second base as the placed runner. Rooker came through with a bases loaded hit in the 13th to give the Cazadores de Tormentas the 5-4 walk-off win.

Right-hander Zach Willeman (Win, 3-2) came in and pitched the final two innings for the Cazadores de Tormentas.

Omaha and Iowa are set to square off on Friday in game four of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

On Saturday, September 24, the Storm Chasers will host Fan Appreciation Night presented by Werner Enterprises, with a post-game concert from Flo Rida.

The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.