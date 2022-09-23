Knights Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 7-5 on Friday Night

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- Mark Payton's 2022 season will go down as one of the finest in Charlotte Knights franchise history. His performance on Friday night is just another example.

Payton drove home four runs, including a bases-clearing, three-run double in the seventh inning to lead the Knights to a 7-5 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night in game four of the six-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. With the win, the Knights evened up the series, 2-2.

Signed as a free agent by the Chicago White Sox in March, Payton has put together an eye-popping 2022 season with the Knights. On Friday, the Orland Park, IL native went 1-for-4 at the plate with his team-leading 31st double and four RBIs. He now leads the International League in RBIs with 95 and moved into eighth place on the Knights single-season RBI list, passing Jeff Liefer (91), Brian Daubach (93) and Chad Mottola (94). For the season, Payton is leading the Knights in batting average (.293), hits (138), doubles (31), triples (5), home runs (25), RBIs (95), total bases (254) and runs scored (85).

In addition to the strong offensive night for Payton, shortstop Lenyn Sosa and right fielder Blake Rutherford were solid at the plate. Sosa went 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored, while Rutherford went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. For Sosa, the home run was his ninth of the season with the Knights and 24th combined in 2022 over three levels. Earlier this season, he hit 14 homers for Double-A Birmingham and one homer with the Chicago White Sox.

Charlotte starter Scott Blewett (1-1, 12.75) was sharp through five innings and although he ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth inning, earned the win in his third start of the season with the Knights. He allowed just one run over the first five frames, and then allowed four runs in the sixth inning. In all, Blewett gave up five runs on eight hits over six innings of work on Friday night.

In relief of Blewett, three Charlotte relievers combined to hold the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless over the final three innings. RHP Matt Foster retired the side in order in the ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

The two teams will continue the six-game road series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL with game five on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from the home of the Jumbo Shrimp. Fans can listen to the game on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

