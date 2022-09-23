Wings Win Friday Night Showdown 5-2

September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings bested the Buffalo Bisons by a score of 5-2 on Friday night. The Wings got the scoring started in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly from LF* Jack Peters, scoring 3B Jack Dunn.

RHP Logan Verrett dominated in his start, pitching 6.0 strong innings.

In the bottom of the second, Verrett faced danger with two on and one out. Verrett would escape the inning unscathed by striking out back to back batters.

Still up a run on the sacrifice fly in the second, the Red Wings looked to add in the sixth. After a lead off walk to CF Andrew Stevenson, the outfielder showed his speed by stealing second and third base. The two steals bring Stevenson's season total to 37.

The Wings would steal three bases in the sixth, bringing their total to 150 on the season. This is the most stolen bases in a season since the 2001 Red Wings stole 139 bags.

With Stevenson on third, after the stolen bases, 1B Jon Nogowski would walk. With two on, 2B Jake Alu would plate Stevenson on a base hit to center field. The hit extended Alu's on base streak to 17 games dating back to 9/4.

The next batter, DH Adrian Sanchez doubled in Nogowski and Alu, bringing the Wings lead to 4-0.

Verrett would finish his start allowing eight hits and one earned run, while striking out four.

Looking to capitalize on a strong outing, the Wings bullpen would shut the door on the Bisons, stifling their offense for 3.0 innings. After LHP Curtis Taylor allowed a run to score in his 0.2 innings pitched, the Wings called on LHP Alberto Baldonado, RHP Connor Sadzeck, and RHP Reed Garrett to close out the game.

Over their combined 3.0 innings, the relievers allowed one run on two hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Tomorrow, the Red Wings send RHP Patrick Murphy (3-3, 5.03) to the mound in a 1:05 game against Buffalo.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.