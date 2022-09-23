End of the Road, Saints Reach Final Homestand from September 26-28

ST. PAUL, MN - Don't look at this as goodbye. Look at this simply as we'll see you in a few months. We've shared so many amazing times this season. The laughs. The excitement. The heartbreak. A baseball season provides a rollercoaster of emotions. You came out in droves. You cheered when we won. You laughed at our silly promotions. You buried your head in your hands when we lost those close games. And now we get to spend three final days together before we close up shop and get ready for 2023. It's the final homestand of the season from September 26-28.

Monday, September 26 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 7:07 p.m. - Twins Night with Saints/Twins Bucket Hat (1,500)

We're stronger together than apart. Separated by just 13 miles, the closest distance between any two affiliates in baseball, our parent club has welcomed us with open arms since we became their Triple-A affiliate in 2021. Now it's our turn to open our arms (and gates) to the hard-working women and men of the Minnesota Twins on Twins Night at CHS Field. We celebrate their incredible staff, players, game-day workers, and die-hard fans that help make your experience at Target Field an enjoyable one. We're handing out the giveaway of all giveaways, so you'll always have something to wear at either ballpark. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Saints/Twins, or Twins/Saints, bucket hat. It's a Sun Country Tra....It's a Thirsty Thu...wait, it's Monday. We never play on Monday. It's whatever you want it to be Monday.

Tuesday, September 27 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Don't Go Chasing Waterfowls presented by Normandale College (Minnesota State)

"Say, doc, are you trying to get yourself in trouble with the law? This ain't wabbit huntin' season." "It's not?" "No, it's duck huntin' season." We help you kick off your hunting season during our Don't Go Chasing Waterfowls presented by Normandale College (Minnesota State). All of this continent's waterfowl can dive, but some species are much better at it than others. The best diver of all waterfowl is the long-tailed duck (formerly known as the oldsquaw). The largest of North America's waterfowl is the trumpeter swan, which can tip the scales at more than 35 pounds. Most waterfowl fly at speeds of 40 to 60 mph, with many species averaging roughly 50 mph. Make sure you know all the rules before you go out during duck hunting season: get your Federal Duck Stamp, the amount of ducks you can hunt, and the timeframe of the season (September 24-November 22 up North, September 24-October 2; October 8-Novemebr 27 in Central Minnesota, and September 24-October 2; October 8-November 27 in the South). Visit some of the best places in North America to go duck hunting on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, September 28 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Laziest Game of the Year

You know that Moment of Zen we used to do during Saints games. How about an entire game like that? Sure, we'll still do all the fun onfield promotions. Yes, our Master of Ceremonies will still entertain the crowd. And, of course, our Ushertainers will be at the ballpark. But the overriding theme for this game is FUN. Come out, enjoy, sit back, and take in a ballgame. We don't need to have a theme for every single night. Our theme is just a simple thank you to the fans. Find out where some of the best places are to relax and unwind are at in the state on our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

The longest season in franchise history comes to a close. From the twists and turns of the baseball season, to deafening silence of the off-season. Now we go our separate ways, but hang on to those memories of the 2022 season. Share with us on social media your favorite moments, the indelible images, and all of your thoughts. Let's make a plan to come together on April 4, 2023 and do it all again.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

