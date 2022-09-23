Big Innings Boost Omaha Over Iowa

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (66-79) dropped their second straight to the Omaha Storm Chasers (71-74) on Friday night at Werner Park, falling 10-2 to even the series at two games apiece.

Omaha took the first lead of the game in the first inning. All of the Storm Chasers' first three batters reached base safely against Iowa starter Caleb Kilian, setting up a bases-loaded situation with no outs. Kilian managed to induce a ground ball double play, but a runner scored in the process, putting Omaha up 1-0. The Chasers then added on in the next inning with a double and an RBI groundout to increase their lead to two.

The I-Cubs answered back in the top of the fourth by way of a solo home run from Christian Donahue - his first at the Triple-A level. That cut Omaha's lead in half, at 2-1, but it wouldn't stay that way for long. Kilian handed the game over to Jonathan Holder in the fifth, and the Storm Chasers capitalized on the change. They strung together two walks and three hits to plate four more runs, bringing the score to 6-1.

The Storm Chasers added even more insurance in the eighth. Steven Brault faced five batters without recording an out and gave up three runs in the process, making it a 9-1 game. Peyton Remy took over from there in his Triple-A debut, and though he walked two men, he gave up just one run on a sacrifice fly.

Iowa made a little bit of noise in the ninth, but they couldn't climb all the way back. Scott McKeon and Erick Castillo both singled, producing one more run, but that's all the I-Cubs could manage. Nathan Webb closed out the game for the Storm Chasers, who took their second straight victory by a final score of 10-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Caleb Kilian was credited with the loss tonight, his fourth of the season with Iowa.

Dairon Blanco extended his hitting streak against Iowa to eight games and now stands just one game shy of Iowa's opponent season high, set by Buffalo's LJ Talley.

Iowa has gone 16-for-100 as a team over their last three games, good for a .160 average.

The I-Cubs turned two double-plays tonight, bringing them to nine total double-plays through the first four games of the series in Omaha.

Iowa will close out the series against Omaha tomorrow with their final road game of the season. First pitch between the I-Cubs and the Storm Chasers is set for 6:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

