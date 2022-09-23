RailRiders Take Game Over IronPigs, 4-1

ALLENTOWN, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (80-64) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1 on Friday night. The win knocks the IronPigs out of postseason contention and moves the RailRiders within a half a game of the lone playoff position in the division.

Sean Boyle was solid in his seventh start (eighth appearance) with the RailRiders this season. The righthander pitched five innings, allowing one run on a solo shot from Darick Hall in the fifth. Hall has now hit eight home runs against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, the most by any opposing batter.

The RailRiders' offense backed Boyle with a pair of runs in the second and fifth. In the second, Estevan Florial ripped a two-run single to left, plating Tyler Wade and Michael Beltre.

Their lead increased to 4-0 with two more coming across in the top of the fifth. Wade plated his 13th run with SWB this season thanks to a single to center as a part of a three-hit day. Phillip Evans added on with a sacrifice fly.

Leading 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the IronPigs loaded the bases with two outs against MLB rehabber Albert Abreu, prompting manager Doug Davis to call upon Braden Bristo who battled Johan Camarago, striking him out on a breaking ball down and in to get out of the jam unscathed.

The RailRiders rode the 4-1 lead to the end as Jimmy Cordero recorded the final three outs in the ninth. With the Durham Bulls losing on Friday, the gap in the International League East closed to just a half a game with five days left in the regular season. Boyle (4-1) earned the win with reliever Bubby Rossman (3-3) taking the loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a chance to enter first place on Saturday in their 6:35 PM game at Coca-Cola Park, should they win and the Durham Bulls lose. Chi Chi González takes the ball for SWB's penultimate road game of the regular season. Game action can be heard with Adam Marco and Steve Granado on the call at 6:15 PM on the RailRiders Baseball Network.

