Sounds Clinch Division Title in Louisville
September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
LOUISVILLE - The Nashville Sounds won a thrilling, extra inning affair to secure the International League West Division title, beating the Louisville Bats 6-3 in 10 innings on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Tied at 3-3 entering the 10th, back-to-back bunts by Sounds speedsters scored the go-ahead run. Matt Lipka singled on a bunt that put Andruw Monasterio at third. Esteury Ruiz then got a bunt down and Monasterio beat the throw home from the Bats pitcher, making it a 4-3 game.
Brice Turang then gave Nashville a couple more insurance runs, doubling to the left center field gap that brough home Lipka and Ruiz. It gave the Sounds a 6-3 advantage going to the bottom of the 10th.
With three outs to get, Trevor Kelley got the job done out of the bullpen. The right-hander walked one but struck out three-straight Bats to secure the win and begin the celebration in Louisville.
Nashville had a lead out of the gates early. Scoreless through three, the Sounds went ahead after a couple of singles in the fourth. Joey Wiemer's base knock moved Brice Turang to third. Turang then scored the first run of the night on a wild pitch.
Patrick Dorrian gave the Sounds some more cushion with a two-run homer. The infielder crushed a ball over the wall in right, scoring Wiemer and making it a 3-0 Sounds lead in the fourth. Despite the 3-0 lead, Louisville rallied in the eighth, drawing even after scoring a couple of runs in the eighth.
Caleb Boushley did his part but took a no decision in the start. He tossed his third quality start and set a season-high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander held the Bats to a run on three hits and two walks, totaling 92 pitches on the night.
Turang and Dorrian led the way offensively, both having a mulit-hit, multi-RBI night. Zack Brown took the win, pitching a scoreless ninth inning to force extras just down the road in his hometown.
Nashville wraps up their six-game series at Louisville on Saturday afternoon. Right-hander Ben Lively (2-5, 4.21) starts for Louisville. Nashville's starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. central time.
Post-Game Notes
Nashville has won the International League West Division for the first time (joined the International League in 2021). It is their 12th division title and first since the 2016 season.
Esteury Ruiz (0-for-4, R, RBI) came through with the go-ahead RBI fielder's choice in the 10th.
Caleb Boushley (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) set a new season-high eight strikeouts in a no decision. It was also his third-consecutive quality start.
Manager Rick Sweet has won his seventh division title and first since managing Colorado Springs in 2017. He won three division titles managing the Louisville Bats from 2008-10.
In 23 road games, Patrick Dorrian has 13 extra base hits, 7 homers and 17 RBI with the Sounds.
