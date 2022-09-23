Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 23 at Buffalo

September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (65-79) vs. Buffalo Bisons (74-68)

Friday - 6:05p.m. ET - Sahlen Field- Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Logan Verrett (7-9, 3.91) vs. RHP Yosver Zulueta (0-0, 0.00)

BUFFALO-SS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped game three in their last six-game series of the season after Buffalo slugged their way to a 10-2 victory Thursday night...the 10 runs allowed marks the first time in 24 games that the Wings have allowed double digit runs to an opponent...1B John Nogowski doubled in the loss and was joined by 3B Jake Alu, DH Daniel Johnson, and C Onix Vega as the only wings to pick up hits last night...no Wing had multi-hits to their name, the first time since 9/6...Rochester allowed 10 free passes along with 11 hits giving Buffalo 20 total bases on the night, the most the Wings have allowed in the month of September...The Red Wings will send RHP Logan Verrett to the mound to make his second start of the year against Toronto's top affiliate.

YOU GET A FREE PASS, AND YOU, AND YOU: Red Wings pitchers issued 10 walks in last night's loss, the first time they have allowed 10 or more free passes since 7/23 at BUF, when they issued 10 walks as well...this marks the fourth time this season the Wings have walked 10 or more batters in a single game, the other two coming 4/21 and 4/24 at LHV, when they walked 11 each game...the Wings are 1-3 in games this season when walking 10 or more.

This season, through 144 games, Wings pitchers have walked 581 batters, which ranks seventh in the International League.

In 126 games last season, the Wings walked 483 batters, ranking them as having the seventh most in the IL.

DOUBLE, DOUBLE, PLAAAYYY (S): The Wings rolled four double plays in the loss, the most in a single game this season...Rochester had turned three double plays three different times this year...

This is the second game Buffalo has rolled into a twin-killing four different times in a single game this season.

Buffalo has rolled into the fourth most (108) double plays among IL teams...Rochester has rolled into the third fewest (87).

HURT BY THE LONG BALL: The Wings allowed three home runs last night to a Buffalo team that ranks dead last at the Triple-A level in the home run category (by 31 homers)...the three homers mark the 13th game in which three or more home runs were allowed by Rochester, in which they've gone 0-13...

- In games in which three or more home runs are allowed, the Wings have posted a 9.73 ERA (119 earned runs, 110.1 innings pitched).

CHASING HISTORY: With Red Wings hit-leader Andrew Stevenson going hitless in the loss, he now has as many hitless games as he does multi-hit games with 43 in each category...despite going hitless, should Stevenson continue at a pace of 1.12 hits/game, he would finish with 170 hits on the year, which would be the most for a Wing in a single season since 1976 when Rich Dauer collected 176 in 132 games.

Stevenson's 147 hits are already the most for a Wing since 2017 when Matt Hague finished the year with 149.

This marks the second-highest season hit total for Stevenson in eight years of professional baseball (1st, 2016 - 146)

Since 1960 (61 seasons), only two Wings have reached 170 hits in a season when Ozzie Virgil and Pete Ward collected 179 hits in 1963 and 1962, respectively.

PLEASE TAKE ONE, ONLY ONE: 1B John Nogowski collected the Wings only extra-base hit last night, marking the fewest extra-base hits in a contest since 8/30...this marks the Wings 30th game in which they've collected a lone XBH.

NEW GUY RAKES: C Onix Vega logged a hit for the Wings last night in his second game above High-A...after a Triple-A debut in which he went 4-for-5, Vega went hitless in three trips on Wednesday which now moves him to 5-for-his-first-12 at-bats at the Triple-A level...

GO DJ, THAT'S MY DJ: DH Daniel Johnson picked up a hit in last night's contest, going 1-for-3 with a walk...Johnson is hitting .304 (14-for-46) when playing against Toronto's minor league affiliates...the knock also marks Johnson's 17th hit in a Red Wings uniform which is more than his 15 hits he had during his time with Columbus and his six he collected with Syracuse this season.

KEEPING THE TEAM SEAMSTRESS IN BUSINESS: After recently-promoted LHP Alex Troop and RHP Ronald Herrera pitched in last night's loss, they became the 80th and 81st Red Wings to appear in a game for Rochester, making a new franchise record of players to have appeared in a game for Rochester...their new record, which previously stood at 77, marks the fourth consecutive year the Wings have set a new franchise record for players to have appeared in a game.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu went 1-for-4 with a walk in last night's game...the lefty has now reached base safely in 16-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in eight of those 14 games.

He has collected a hit in 10 straight games, and an extra-base hit in four of his last five contests.

During his current on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (26), home runs (6), RBI (20), and runs scored (13).

Alu is batting .219 (16-for-55) against Toronto affiliates

