Gomez Hits 38th Home Run, Sets New Cardinal Minor League Record

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a close 4-3 game to the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday evening at AutoZone Park.

Moises Gomez set a new Cardinals' minor league home run record in the fifth inning, slugging a two-run shot for his 38th home run of the season. With the home run, Gomez passed Tyrone Horne (1998) and Felix DeLeon (1962) to become the Cardinals' minor league single-season record holder.

Up until that point, Tommy Parsons and Jared Shuster were trading off scoreless innings. Parsons faced just one batter over the minimum through four innings but ran into trouble in the sixth. After recording two outs, Parsons allowed a double and back-to-back walks that loaded the bases for Ryan Casteel, who hit a line-drive grand slam to put Gwinnett ahead 4-2.

Clint Coulter made it a one-run game with his 9th home run of the season in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Nolan Gorman doubled off the left field wall but was stranded as the tying run in scoring position.

Shuster (1-2) only allowed two runs on two hits while striking out 10 in seven innings, earning his first Triple-A win. Parsons (11-4) finished with seven strikeouts in six innings.

