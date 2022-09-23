Gomez Hits 38th Home Run, Sets New Cardinal Minor League Record
September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a close 4-3 game to the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday evening at AutoZone Park.
Moises Gomez set a new Cardinals' minor league home run record in the fifth inning, slugging a two-run shot for his 38th home run of the season. With the home run, Gomez passed Tyrone Horne (1998) and Felix DeLeon (1962) to become the Cardinals' minor league single-season record holder.
Up until that point, Tommy Parsons and Jared Shuster were trading off scoreless innings. Parsons faced just one batter over the minimum through four innings but ran into trouble in the sixth. After recording two outs, Parsons allowed a double and back-to-back walks that loaded the bases for Ryan Casteel, who hit a line-drive grand slam to put Gwinnett ahead 4-2.
Clint Coulter made it a one-run game with his 9th home run of the season in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Nolan Gorman doubled off the left field wall but was stranded as the tying run in scoring position.
Shuster (1-2) only allowed two runs on two hits while striking out 10 in seven innings, earning his first Triple-A win. Parsons (11-4) finished with seven strikeouts in six innings.
The Memphis Redbirds (71-74) continue their six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers (66-77) on Saturday, September 24 at AutoZone Park. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Grizzlies connect jersey as part of Grizzlies Night at the ballpark. For tickets and more information, fans can call 901-721-6000 or visit memphisredbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 23, 2022
- Jacksonville Surrenders Late Lead in Loss to Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Take Game Over IronPigs, 4-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gomez Hits 38th Home Run, Sets New Cardinal Minor League Record - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Top Bulls 6-3 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 7-5 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Rodríguez Solid, Saints Hit Three Solo Homers, End Eight Game Road Losing Streak 4-1 Over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Wings Win Friday Night Showdown 5-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Cowser Homers In Win To Tie Series Up In Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Outhit Rochester But Lose 5-2 on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Announce 2022 Player Awards as OF Nathan Lukes Is Named Herd MVP - Buffalo Bisons
- Lukes Named 2022 Herd MVP as Team Announced End of Season Awards. - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins Name Leblanc Jacksonville Team MVP - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (69-75) vs. Indianapolis Indians (74-70) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bae to the Bigs: Pirates Select Contract of No. 11 Prospect Ji-Hwan Bae - Indianapolis Indians
- September 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Jake Burger activated off the Injured List - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 23 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Jared Oliva Named Indians September Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- End of the Road, Saints Reach Final Homestand from September 26-28 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights: September 26-28 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rooker Hits Walk-Off Single in the 13th Inning to Earn 5-4 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Outlast I-Cubs in Extras - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.