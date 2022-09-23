SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (79-64) vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs (74-69)

Game 145 | Road Game 73 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Friday, September 23, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Sean Boyle (3-1, 4.34) vs RHP Matt Seelinger (No Record)

BOYLE: No decision, 6.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 HR (tied career-high), 3K 9/17 vs Worcester (7-5 W)

SEELINGER: Pitched 1.1 innings of relief, save, HBP, BB, K @ Altoona 9 /18 (9-8 W)

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (September 22, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (79-64) hung on in a comeback win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-7. They trailed 5-2 after five before scoring six unanswered runs while tallying fifteen hits.

The RailRiders jumped on opener Trevor Bettencourt for a pair in the first inning. A Ronald Guzmán sac fly and Chris Owings RBI infield single gave them the lead. SWB starter Zach Greene tossed two scoreless frames to preserve the lead early. He struck out a season-high five with his fifth strikeout setting a franchise record, the team's 1,320th of the season. It bests the 2019 club which struck out 1,319.

Lehigh Valley broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning. Johan Camargo launched a three-run homer off Deivi García. They added two more thanks to a two-run double from Dustin Peterson. The IronPigs led 5-2 after five.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the top of the sixth. Tyler Wade plated a run with a single in his first game with the RailRiders since September 11. Michael Beltre followed suit with a two-run single to equalize the game at five. SWB loaded the bases in the seventh inning. Pinch-hitter Blake Perkins drew a walk after a long battle. The RailRiders led 6-5 before plating a run in the eighth on a Ben Rortvedt homer and an Estevan Florial RBI knock in the ninth for an 8-5 advantage. The IronPigs scored twice in the ninth for an 8-7 final.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on their final road trip of the regular season to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. SWB had played just three games at Coca-Cola Park entering the series, losing two of three back in July.

WHAT'S THE HAPP - The Durham Bulls walked off last night, keeping their 1.5 game lead on the RailRiders for the lone playoff spot in the International League East. Their magic number is six. Jacksonville is 3.5 games back with an elimination number of four. Lehigh Valley can be eliminated with a loss or Durham win. Buffalo can be eliminated with a loss and a Durham win.

'AND' OF AN ERA - Yesterday, the Yankees announced that 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Miguel Andújar was designated for assignment. Andújar played 71 games this season for the RailRiders while batting .285 with 13 homers and 51 RBI.

PULL ME CLOSER - The last four RailRiders games have finished with a one-run winning margin. SWB has split those games 2-2. This season, the RailRiders have gone 28-21 in one-run games.

FEW CHANCES - In the first two games of the series, the RailRiders had just eight at bats with runners in scoring position going 2-for-8. In game three on Thursday, the RailRiders went 6-for-17.

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games at Triple-A, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Since then in his last ten games, he has gone 5-for-43 (.116) with one extra-base hit (double) and 20 strikeouts.

BENNY & THE JETS - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in eleven of his last twelve games. He has gone 15-for-48 (.313) with five doubles, three homers and six driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .232 in that span and has homered in back-to-back ballgames for the second time this season.

STREAKY - Ben Rortvedt has a nine-game hit streak and a twelve-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has an eight-game hit streak... Michael Beltre has a four-game hit streak... Ronald Guzmán has a five-game on-base streak...

THRICE AIN'T NICE - The last three road losses suffered by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have all been via walk-off hits. Two of those final scores were 4-3; September 5 @ Durham: Luke Raley RBI single (4-3), September 9 @ Durham: Joe Hudson two-run home run (8-6) and September 21 @ Lehigh Valley: Darick Hall RBI single (4-3).

NUMBER 7, NUMBER 1 - Thursday, Baseball America named Anthony Volpe the Yankees' Minor League Player of the Year. He spent the majority of the season with Double-A Somerset. After a slow start, he ended up hitting .286 with 13 homers and a .910 OPS over his final 72 games. He also won the same award in 2021.

GRAND GUZ - Ronald Guzmán's grand slam in the seventh inning on Tuesday was just the second grand slam hit by a RailRider this season. Josh Breaux also did so on July 30 against the Rochester Red Wings. Guzmán's slam was the fourth of his career. His others were with Nashville on July 31, 2019, with Texas on July 15, 2018 and with Hickory on July 10, 2014.

RUN FOREST, RUN - The RailRiders have set a new single-season franchise record with 160 stolen bases, besting the 2021 RailRiders who stole 148. The previous record to that was set in 2000 with 139 stolen bases.

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home for the final homestand of the season on September 26 to host the Buffalo Bisons. The series begins with a rain-suspended completion at 5:05 PM followed by a nine-inning game.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (91-58) walked off 5-4 over the Red Sox in the tenth inning last night on a Josh Donaldson RBI single. With the win, the Yankees have clinched a playoff spot. Their magic number is at ten in the AL East. Gerrit Cole faces Rich Hill tonight at 7:05 PM exclusively on Apple TV+... The Somerset Patriots (2-0) punched their Eastern League Championship Series ticket with a 6-5 walk-off win over the Portland Sea Dogs. Brandon Lockridge won the game with an RBI single. The Eastern League Championship Series begins tomorrow night against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:05 PM...

