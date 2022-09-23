Bisons Outhit Rochester But Lose 5-2 on Friday Night

September 23, 2022







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons outhit the Rochester Red Wings but could not keep pace with their Thruway rival in 5-2 loss on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

Rochester struck first for the first time in the series thanks to a DJ Peters sacrifice fly that scored Jack Dunn in the top of the second inning. The RBI was Peters third in Triple-A to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. It came against starter Yosver Zulueta who worked the first two innings for Buffalo and struck out a pair while allowing just two hits and one run.

They would add four more runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 5-0. All four runs were charged to Bisons reliever Adrian Hernandez who faced seven batters in the inning. Adrian Sanchez drove home two runs with a double to left field that capped the Red Wings scoring.

The Bisons would try and chip away with solo runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Addison Barger collected a hit for the fourth straight game and scored Buffalo's first run to draw within 5-1 in the sixth. While a wild pitch by Alberto Baldonado allowed Rafael Lantigua to score, making it 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh.

Eric Yardley and Julian Merryweather combined to go 2.2 innings of scoreless relief for the Bisons, while Matt Gage worked the top of the ninth. Gage was named the team's Comeback Player of the Year during the game as part of the end of season awards.

Nathan Lukes was announced as the Bisons Most Valuable Player, with Casey Lawrence being honored as the Pitcher of the Year. Chavez Young received the team's Community Service Award, with Shaun Anderson being named the Most Inspirational Player and Otto Lopez collecting the Hometown Hero Award.

The Bisons and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch at Sahlen Field.

