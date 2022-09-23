Bae to the Bigs: Pirates Select Contract of No. 11 Prospect Ji-Hwan Bae
September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have selected the contract of super utilityman Ji-Hwan Bae, their No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He will be the 11th Indianapolis Indian from the 2022 squad to make his MLB debut this season and the sixth position player, following catcher Jason Delay and outfielders Cal Mitchell, Travis Swaggerty, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Bligh Madris.
Bae, 23, appeared in 108 games with Indianapolis and leads the team with a .289 average (121-for-419) this season. The left-handed hitter currently ranks among International League leaders in triples (T-5th, 6), runs (T-6th, 81) and stolen bases (T-8th, 30) while narrowly trailing the top 10 in average and hits. He also ranks among Pirates farmhands in runs scored (2nd), stolen bases (2nd), average (4th), triples (T- 4th), hits (5th), slugging percentage (7th, .430), doubles (T-7th, 23), total bases (9th, 180) and extra-base hits (T-9th, 37).
The speedster's 30 stolen bases this season are the most by an Indians baserunner since Alen Hanson swiped 36 bases in 2016. Bae is currently tied with Chase d'Arnaud (30 stolen bases in 2014) for the 10th-most stolen bases by an Indian since 2005.
Bae was originally signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on March 10, 2018. He entered the season as Pittsburgh's No. 25 prospect by Baseball America.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
