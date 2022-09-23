Eovaldi Makes Rehab Appearance in 5-4 WooSox Loss

WORCESTER, M.A. -The Syracuse Mets (62-83) won their third in a row over the Worcester Red Sox (72-72) on Friday night, a 5-4 final at Polar Park in front of 8,193.

On the mound, Nathan Eovaldi made a rehab start for the WooSox, posting the following line over three innings: 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. Three of Eovaldi's four strikeouts came on his splitter, and he reached 96 miles-per-hour with his fastball.

Two batters into the game, the right-hander allowed a two-run home run to Syracuse's Dominic Smith. He proceeded to retire the next three batters to close the first inning, including back-to-back strikeouts of Yolmer Sanchez and Nick Dini.

A double and a walk started the second for Syracuse, and after a groundout, Eovaldi hit Michael Perez to load the bases. Jake Mangum made it 2-0 Mets with an RBI groundout, the final run given up by the Worcester starter.

The final inning of Eovaldi's start was his best, a 1-2-3 third that he closed with consecutive strikeouts against JT Riddle and Carlos Rincon.

Offensively, Worcester tied the game in the first on a two-run home run from Ronaldo Hernandez, a 383-foot shot to the berm in left. Hernandez, who leads all qualified International League catchers in batting average, cracked his 14th long ball of the season.

Down 3-2 in the fourth, Jaylin Davis tied the game with an RBI infield single, beating out a throw from third after a bobble with a man on third. The WooSox took the lead an inning later on a steal of home from Jarren Duran; on a throw back to the pitcher, Duran broke for the plate-the catcher, Michael Perez, sailed a throw to third into left, allowing Duran to trot home with the go-ahead run.

Josh Winckowski (2-4) followed Eovaldi out of the bullpen, giving up two runs over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts, suffering the loss. Both runs came in the sixth: a game-tying RBI single by Perez and a go-ahead sac-fly from Mangum.

Worcester put two on with no outs in the ninth, but Syracuse reliever Adonis Medina struck out three consecutive batters to end the ballgame.

The WooSox play their penultimate home game of the season on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets. On the mound, Bryan Mata (2-0, 3.00) faces Connor Grey (5-6, 6.26). Radio coverage is live at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is on NESN+.

