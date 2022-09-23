Jake Burger activated off the Injured List

The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's 7:05 p.m. ET game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL.

INF Jake Burger was activated off the Charlotte Knights injured list today. He was placed on the team's IL on August 23 (retroactive to August 21). With the Knights this season, Burger is hitting .267 (32-for-120) with 19 runs scored, one triple, five home runs and 16 RBIs in 33 games. Burger, 26, has also appeared in 51 games with the White Sox this season, hitting .250 (42-for-168) with 20 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 26 RBIs.

INF D.J. Burt was released by the Chicago White Sox organization today. In 13 games with the Knights this season, Burt hit .207 (6-for-29) with five stolen bases. He was promoted to the Knights from Double-A Birmingham on August 23. In 78 games this season with the Barons, Burt compiled a .268 batting average with 74 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 21 RBIs and 39 stolen bases. Burt, 26, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on December 10, 2021. He hit .317 (57-for-180) with Double-A Wichita last season in 54 games.

