Jared Oliva Named Indians September Player of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced outfielder Jared Oliva as their September Player of the Month as he currently ranks fifth among all International League qualifiers with a .375 average (24-for-64) through 18 games.

Oliva, 26, is also tied for fifth with seven doubles and tied for ninth in base hits among league leaders for the month. He has hit safely in 14 of his 18 games, seven of which were multi-hit contests. Half of his six three-hit games for the season have come since Sept. 7 (1). His month was highlighted by an inside-the- park home run on Sept. 15 vs. Toledo, the first of his career and first by an Indians batter at Victory Field since Alen Hanson on July 1, 2015.

In September, Oliva paces the team in average, on-base percentage (.429), total hits, doubles and extra- base hits (9, tied with teammate Blake Sabol). The campaign continues a hot streak that dates back to Aug. 3 (2), and in that time frame he owns a .388 average (40-for-103) with 19 runs scored, 15 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and nine stolen bases in 30 games.

The Santa Clarita, Calif. native was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona.

