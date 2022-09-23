Hall Inches Closer to History, IronPigs lose
September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - Darick Hall hit his 28th home run of the season on Friday evening in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (74-70) 4-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (80-64). Hall homered against Sean Boyle (4-1) in the bottom of the fifth inning and is one home run away from tying Rhys Hoskins' single-season home run record of 29 home runs.
The RailRiders scored two runs against Bubby Rossman (3-3) in the top of the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Estevan Florial hit a two-run single that scored Tyler Wade and Michael Beltre. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended their lead to 4-0 against Brian Marconi in the top of the fifth inning. Wade hit an RBI single that scored Blake Perkins and Phillip Evans hit a sacrifice fly that scored Josh Breaux.
Jimmy Cordero earned his fourth save of the season by pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Trevor Bettencourt, Vinny Nittoli, Jakob Hernandez, and Griff McGarry each pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Lehigh Valley. Jorge Bonifacio extended his hitting streak to six games by going 2-for-3 with a walk.
The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
