Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights: September 26-28
September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings take on the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) for the last three games of the 2023 season.
Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.
HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
MAGNET GIVEAWAY
(Gates 5:00 PM, First Pitch 6:05 PM)
The first 2,500 fans through the gate will receive a 2023 magnet schedule presented by Monroe Extinguisher.
GENE CORNISH NIGHT: The Red Wings will honor Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Rochester native Gene Cornish on September 26. Gene was a guitarist and founding member of the band The Rascals who were inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1997
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
80's T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY
(Gates 5:00 PM, First Pitch 6:05 PM)
The first 500 fans will receive an 80's themed Red Wings shirt presented by Rochester Nissan Dealers
2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200 Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
LAST GAME OF SEASON
(Gates 12:00 PM, First Pitch 1:05 PM)
Join us for a weekday matinee and the final game of the 2023 season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 23, 2022
- Rochester Red Wings Homestand Highlights: September 26-28 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rooker Hits Walk-Off Single in the 13th Inning to Earn 5-4 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Outlast I-Cubs in Extras - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.