Storm Chasers Outlast I-Cubs in Extras

September 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (66-78) dropped their longest game of the year to the Omaha Storm Chasers (70-74) by a score of 5-4 in 13 innings, Thursday at Werner Park.

Just two batters into the bottom of the first inning, Omaha had a 1-0 lead on a single followed by an RBI triple from Dairon Blanco. They later loaded the bases but wouldn't score any more runs that inning.

The Storm Chasers got back on the board in the third on an RBI single from Freddy Fermin to go up 2-0. Iowa took their first lead of the game with two home runs in the third, a solo shot from Alexander Canario followed by a two-run homer from Narciso Crook.

Three runs is all they would score against Austin Cox, as the southpaw spun seven innings of three-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out nine. Iowa held the 3-2 lead until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Jimmy Govern used an RBI single to tie the game.

Both teams were held off the board in the ninth and the game went to extra-innings, where the scoreless innings piled up. The game stayed 3-3 until the 13th inning, when Christian Donahue knocked his first career Triple-A hit to give Iowa a 4-3 lead.

Unfortunately for the I-Cubs, the 13th inning was when Omaha would break their scoreless innings streak as well, getting two runs to walk-off Iowa and take game three of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- After using just two pitchers to get through seven innings yesterday, Iowa went through seven arms in tonight's contest. Six of the seven recorded at least one strikeout while all seven walked one.

- Iowa recorded just five hits tonight, with two of the five leaving the yard and two others going for doubles. Iowa went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position tonight, stranding eight men on-base.

- Tonight's 13-inning game was the longest game of the year for Iowa, previously playing just one game into the 11th inning.

Iowa and Omaha are scheduled to play game four of their five-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 from Werner Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

