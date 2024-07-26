Late Offense Powers Bisons Fourth Straight Win Over Syracuse

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons completed a late-game comeback over the Syracuse Mets, 5-3, after Miguel Hiraldo hit a two-RBI base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Bisons the lead.

The Mets gained an early 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning. Luke Ritter drove in Carlos Cortes from second to pick up the RBI. The play was set up by Cortes collecting his second stolen base of the season as he swiped second.

Syracuse added to their advantage in the top of the second inning as the team added a couple of runs. This was set up by a lead-off triple by Pablo Reyes. Two batters later Logan Porter picked up an RBI as he brought Reyes across the plate with a soft ground ball to third. This extended the Syracuse advantage to 2-0. Then, JT Schwartz singled bringing in Mike Brosseau from third, 3-0 Mets.

The Bisons got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning as Phil Clarke hit a line-drive single to right field. This cut the Bisons deficit to two runs, 3-1 Mets. Then, Cam Eden followed suit, hitting a ground ball single, bringing across Cancel to make it a one-run deficit, 3-2.

After Eden, Alan Roden hit a ground ball to right field. Cortes collected the ball and cut down Clarke at home plate. This allowed the Mets to maintain their one-run, 3-2 lead over Buffalo.

Despite struggling to figure out the right-handed Dom Hamel for the first three innings, the Bisons were able to find some success against the young pitcher in the fourth inning. This included five hits and a pair of runs against him.

After the two-run fourth inning, Hamel once again proved tricky for the Bisons. Overall, Hamel finished the game with a stat line of 7 hits given up, and two runs against, while striking out nine hitters.

After Hamel was replaced by Carlos Guzman, the Bisons tied the game in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of Will Robertson's 14th home run of the season. The game-tying solo shot traveled 417 feet over the center field wall with an exit velocity of 103.7 MPH.

In the bottom of the eighth, with the bases loaded, Hiraldo hit a line-drive single to center field. Hiraldo collected two RBIs as Clarke and Eden scored. This gave the Bisons their first lead of the ball game, 5-3.

The Bisons and Mets will play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m.

