Different Night, Same Story as Plutko Punishes Storm Chasers in 6-1 Saints' Victory

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Over the last eight games the St. Paul Saints starters were 5-0 with a 1.91 ERA, both tops in Triple-A. On Friday night it was Adam Plutko's turn to continue the dominance and he may have had the best start in the last week and a half. He allowed just one hit over 6.0 shutout innings as the Saints took down the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-1 at CHS Field in front of 8,606.

Plutko allowed just two base runners, a one out walk in the first inning and a two-out single to center by John Rave in the fifth. Around those two moments, he struck out two in the first, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth. He retired the final 10 men he faced in going 6.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out a season high eight. He threw 84 pitches, 51 for strikes with 15 swings and misses.

The Saints offense took a little bit to get going, but they finally broke through in the fourth. After going three games without a home run, the Saints got two in the fourth. With one out Wynton Bernard singled to center and that was followed by a two-run homer to left by Patrick Winkel, his fourth of the season, making it 2-0. With two outs Payton Eeles ripped a double to left-center and that was followed by a two-run homer to left from Dalton Shuffield, his first of the season, increasing the lead to 4-0.

The Saints added an unearned run in the sixth. Anthony Prato reached on a throwing error by shortstop Cam Devanney. Prato stole second and scored on a Shuffield single to right-center giving the Saints a 5-0 lead. Shuffield finished the night 2-3 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

Justin Topa returned to the Saints for his second Major League rehab stint. He took over in the seventh and walked the first man he faced, CJ Alexander. He erased that runner quickly with a double play off the bat of Rodolfo Durán and then got Nick Pratto swinging to end the inning. Topa went 1.0 shutout inning while walking one and striking out one while throwing 16 pitches, nine for strikes.

Scott Blewett pitched a clean eighth inning for the Saints, with the only runner reaching on a throwing error by the third baseman Prato.

In the eighth, Winkel joined Shuffield in the three RBI club. Chris Williams led off the inninf with a walk, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on a Winkel single to center giving the Saints a 6-0 lead. Winkel finished the night 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

Things got a little tight in the ninth. Ryan Jensen allowed the first three hitters to reach on a walk, single, and a walk to load the bases. After striking out Durán, Pratto knocked in a run with a single to right making it 6-1. The Saints went to their bullpen for Matt Bowman and he wrapped up the game with a strikeout and groundout.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (1-0, 3.60) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Daniel Lynch IV (6-0, 3.70). The game can be seen on the CW Network, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.