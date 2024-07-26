Knights Drop Friday's Game to Sounds, 9-1

(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 9-1 on Friday night from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The loss was Charlotte's third of the series.

Charlotte's lone run of the game came on a solo home run off the bat of outfielder Zach DeLoach. The home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning, was the fourth of the season for DeLoach.

In all, the Knights managed just four hits in the game four loss.

LHP Jake Eder (0-2, 18.56) started the game for the Knights and was charged with the loss in his second start of the season with the team. Eder, 25, allowed five runs on six hits over 3.1 innings pitched. He walked seven batters and struck out two.

The Sounds scored early and often against the Knights in game four, pounding out nine runs on 11 hits. Nashville shortstop Vinny Capra had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI to lead the offense in the win. Nashville first baseman Owen Miller added two hits and two runs scored in the win.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series from Nashville, TN on Saturday against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Saturday night.

