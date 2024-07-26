Early Leads Slip Away from 'Pigs in Loss to Red Wings

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, N.Y. - A pair of early advantages slipped away from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (50-48) in a 10-6 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (53-45, 15-10) on Friday night at Innovative Field.

The 'Pigs were on the board straight away in the first inning. Cal Stevenson walked to open the game and Buddy Kennedy singles him to third. Rafael Marchan then grounded into a double play that scored Stevenson. Darick Hall restarted the rally with a walk before Scott Kingery singled. Kody Clemens then knocked a single to center, which was combined with an error to allow Hall to score.

The Red Wings tied it in the last of the first on a Travis Blankenhorn two-run homer.

In the second, the 'Pigs reclaimed the lead. Jim Haley singled, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored the go-ahead run on a Kennedy sacrifice fly.

Rochester took the lead for good in the third. Alex Call tied the game with an RBI double and then scored the go-ahead run on a Brady House RBI single.

Blankenhorn hit his second homer of the game, his 22nd on the year, in the fifth to add one more run on for the Red Wings.

The 'Pigs pulled to within one in the fifth as Kody Clemens tripled to start the inning and then scored on an error. They later loaded the bases in the frame, but ultimately left the tying run at first base.

Joey Meneses helped the Red Wings pull away aa he smashed a three-run homer in the seventh, his first with Rochester before Blankenhorn drove home two more in the eighth with a base hit to make it 10-4.

Hall drilled a two-run homer in the ninth, his 11th, to give the IronPigs some late hope, but Rochester held on for the 10-6 win.

Thaddeus Ward (5-3) earned the win for the Red Wings after going five frames and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks, striking out three.

Nick Nelson (2-4) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out four.

The IronPigs and Red Wings square off again on Saturday, July 27th, at 6:45 p.m. at Innovative Field. The 'Pigs are slated to hand the ball to David Buchanan (7-3, 4.83) while the Red Wings have yet to announce a starter.

