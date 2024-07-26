Late Comeback Falls Short on Friday Night at Columbus

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Friday night at Columbus.

Memphis rallied late in the game, but stranded the tying run aboard in the ninth inning. Left fielder Moises Gomez led the way offensively with a 2-for-3 night. Gomez drove in a run and drew a walk in the loss.

Starting pitcher Victor Santos (3-7) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits, walked two and struck out two in 3.0 innings pitched. MLB Rehabber Riley O'Brien did not allow a baserunner in one inning of relief and struck out one. Left-handed pitcher Nick Raquet tossed 4.0 scoreless innings to finish the game.

