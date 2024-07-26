Late Comeback Falls Short on Friday Night at Columbus
July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Friday night at Columbus.
Memphis rallied late in the game, but stranded the tying run aboard in the ninth inning. Left fielder Moises Gomez led the way offensively with a 2-for-3 night. Gomez drove in a run and drew a walk in the loss.
Starting pitcher Victor Santos (3-7) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits, walked two and struck out two in 3.0 innings pitched. MLB Rehabber Riley O'Brien did not allow a baserunner in one inning of relief and struck out one. Left-handed pitcher Nick Raquet tossed 4.0 scoreless innings to finish the game.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
