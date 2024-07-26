I-Cubs' Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Indians

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Indianapolis Indians (44-52) defeated the Iowa Cubs (43-57) by a 7-3 score on Friday evening at Principal Park.

Indianapolis scored the game's first five runs. Alika Williams gave Indianapolis a 1-0 lead in the first when he scored on a Liover Peguero groundout. Then, in the second, Matt Gorski crossed the plate on a Brandon Birdsell wild pitch, and Jason Delay added another via an Andres Alvarez single.

In the third, Gorski scored his second run of the night on a Matt Fraizer single, and in the fourth Henry Davis brought in Williams with a double.

In the fifth, Iowa got on the board when Jack Reinheimer drove in Jake Hager with a sacrifice fly.

The Indians added two more in the top of the sixth to make it 7-1. Seth Beer plated Davis with a double, and then Gorski drove in Beer with a single.

The I-Cubs closed the gap to 7-3 in the bottom of the eighth, when Trayce Thompson's triple brought in Cole Roederer from first, and Chase Strumpf blooped a single to right, bringing in Thompson.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs' 17 hits allowed ties a season-high

- After being traded from the Pirates to the Cubs earlier today, essentially switching sides mid-series, Gilberto Celestino went 2-for-5 in his I-Cub debut

- Bryce Windham recorded his third three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with a double

- In a Major League Rehab appearance, Keegan Thompson threw a scoreless inning with a walk, a strikeout, and a hit batter

Iowa will play against Indianapolis on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game set with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

