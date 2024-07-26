Clippers Winning Streak Snapped Thursday Night

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday evening at Huntington Park, falling 6-5 to the visiting Memphis Redbirds. Columbus trailed 6-4 through 4 innings as Memphis blasted three solo homers to take the advantage early.

Starter Doug Nikhazy suffered his first loss as a Clipper. Jose Tena led the way offensively, collecting three hits for the second time in this series. His RBI single in the 8th inning made it a one-run game, but Columbus couldn't complete the comeback.

The Clippers and Redbirds are back at Huntington Park on Friday; Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace from The Office, will make a special appearance. First pitch is at 7:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

