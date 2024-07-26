Tides Swept In Doubleheader Against Jacksonville

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (11-13, 47-52) were swept in a doubleheader by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (14-10, 47-52) on Friday night at Harbor Park. In game one, the Tides fell in a close 4-3 game, while getting defeated in game two, 5-1.

In game one, Jacksonville jumped out in front quickly with three runs in the first inning. With two outs, Tristan Gray roped a bases-clearing double to go up 3-0. Norfolk was able to get one run back when Kyle Stowers hit into an RBI groundout in the bottom-half to make it 3-1.

Stowers would hit his second RBI groundout of the night in the third inning to bring the Tides within one run. Jacksonville would take that run back in the fifth inning when Troy Johnston knocked an RBI single. Coby Mayo would hit his 20th home run of the season in the bottom-half of that inning, but that would not spark a Tides comeback as they fell in game one, 4-3.

In game two, Jacksonville struck first again but this time in the second inning. José Devers, who is cousins with MLB All-Star Rafael on the Boston Red Sox, roped an RBI single that resulted in two runs due to an error. Another runs crossed for them in the third when Jhonny Pareda launched a solo home run to put them up, 3-0.

Billy Cook would break up the shutout for the Tides with his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning. The solo shot wasn't enough to energize a comeback, however, as Jacksonville scored two more in the seventh while capitalizing on an error to put away the Norfolk, 5-1, in game two to complete the doubleheader sweep.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.