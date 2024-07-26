SWB Game Notes - July 26

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (11-13, 46-53) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-13, 54-44)

Game 99 | Home Game 47 | PNC Field | Friday, July 26, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Zach Penrod (0-0, 3.38) vs LHP Tanner Tully (1-6, 6.85)

BE WARRENED- Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren made his farm system high 20th start of the season tonight and his fourth against Worcester. Will pitched six innings allowing just one run. It was a home run to Nick Sogard in the second, but then he went on to retire the next 13 batters. has had a good July holding a 2.91 earned run average in three outings. The righty has tossed six quality starts on the summer and leads the Yankees affiliate players with 115 strikeouts.

GET MORE RUNS- The RailRiders are 38-5 when they score six or more runs in a contest and 31-3 when they plate seven or more. Their best inning to score is in the seventh where they have crossed the plate 85 times. However, their opponents score the most in the first frame with 84 runs. On the season, SWB has a positive +33 run differential but are +2 compared to foes in the second half.

BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL- Despite the teams' 9-10 record in the month of July this is the been the biggest connection between the hitting and pitching. The arms hold a 4.00 earned run average while the hitters hold a .259 average at the plate.

TOO MUCH BALANCE- The relievers have lifted a lot of weight this season. The arms out of the bullpen hold a 4.32 earned run average in 425 innings. Starting pitchers hold a 5.61 ERA in 411 frames. There have been 17 different pitchers who have taken on the starter role this season with four of them being true bullpen arms. Lately the starters have settled in a bit which hopefully means their innings will soon overtake the bullpen frames.

STRIKEOUT CENTRAL- Last night, the RailRiders pitching staff struck out 15 batters which is the second highest K count in nine innings of work this summer. They were led by Will Warren who had eight of his own. Nick Burdi followed with one, Victor González had a pair while Yerry De Los Santos recorded a season-high four to finish off the game.

BURDI'S BACK- Major League reliever Nick Burdi began his rehab assignment with the RailRiders yesterday. He tossed 20 pitches to record a pair of outs but allow a run on a walk and a hit. It is his second stint on the Injured List with right hip inflammation this season. Burdi has made 12 appearances with New York for a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 frames with a dozen strikeouts. The righty was picked up as a free agent in January and made seven scoreless appearances for New York. He was placed on the injured list on April 17 and then again on with right hip inflammation.

GONZÁLEZ IS GREAT- Oscar González has gone 7-for-15 this week for a .466 batting average in just four games. He has had three doubles in the series. Last night he had his 16th multi-hit game of the season, while leading the team with a .291 total average.

