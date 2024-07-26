Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 26 vs. Lehigh Valley

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-8, 50-47) vs. Rochester Red Wings (14-10, 52-45)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Nick Nelson (2-3, 7.98) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.16)

TROUBLE IN ROCHESTER: Lehigh Valley rallied to score six runs in the eighth to beat the Rochester Red Wings Thursday afternoon, 11-4...CF DYLAN CREWS roped two doubles and walked once to lead the offense, and LF STONE GARRETT launched his third home run in the month of July...DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN also added a pair of hits and walks, and has now collected an extra-base hit in five consecutive games...Rochester looks to even the series once again tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against IronPigs RHP Nick Nelson.

TAKES A LOT OF STONE(S): LF STONE GARRETT lined a home run into the visitor's bullpen for his 650th career Minor League hit this afternoon, and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored...in the month of July, the Texas native's .625 slugging percentage and 1.038 OPS both rank second among all Red Wing hitters, three home runs are tied for second, and a .325 batting average (13-for-40) is fourth-best...

His third home run of the season left the bat at 107.4 mph, the eighth hardest home run by a Red Wing this season.

TRAVY PATTY: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to five games this afternoon, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and two walks...since his streak began on 7/20, the power-hitting lefty leads all Rochester bats with a .429 (9-for-21) batting average, an .810 slugging percentage, a 1.288 OPS, nine hits, and five doubles...

This was Blankenhorn's fifth straight game with an extra-base hit, the longest active streak in the International League.

MAJOR (SA)LAZAR: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR turned in his ninth straight consecutive scoreless outing Thursday afternoon with 1.1 innings, allowing one hit, while striking out two and walking one...since his scoreless appearance streak started on 6/21, Salazar leads all Rochester relievers with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/10.0 IP), the lowest WHIP with a .082, and has allowed the second fewest hits (6), and his 17 strikeouts are tied for the second-most (min 5.0 IP)...

Salazar lowered his ERA to a staff best (min 10.0 IP) 0.75 ERA (1 ER/12.0 IP).

DILLY DILLY!: CF DYLAN CREWS roped two doubles this afternoon, the first came off the bat at 110.5 mph, and the second at 107.4, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk...this is the second time he has notched two hits with an exit velocity of at least 105 (7/6)...the second overall pick in last year's MLB Draft has a recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games, with a .289 (13-for-45) batting average, three doubles, and two home runs since 7/5.

TOP DUNN: SS JACK DUNN recorded his 14th multi-hit performance yesterday afternoon, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases...this was the second time the Georgia native stole two bags in a game this season (6/15), the second most on the team behind INF DARREN BAKER (7)...

The Red Wings now have 116 stolen bases on the season, sixth-most in the International League.

