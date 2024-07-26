RailRiders Down Red Sox, 8-5

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 8-5 Friday night at PNC Field. For the second night in a row SWB secured the victory with a multi-run performance in the seventh inning.

The RailRiders defense kept the game scoreless for starting pitcher Tanner Tully in the top of the second when Brandon Lockridge made a wall-crashing catch to keep Enmanuel Valdez from scoring.

Worcester scored a run in the following frame when Nick Sogard singled to drive in Eddy Alvarez, making it 1-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Kevin Smith legged out an infield single to lead off and Taylor Trammell followed with a double. Then Yankees #15 Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled to left giving the RailRiders a 2-1 advantage.

In the fifth, Sogard singled with two outs and reliever Alex Mauricio was called from the bullpen. After Mauricio issued consecutive walks to load the bases, Nick Yorke singled to give the WooSox a 3-2 edge.

The RailRiders answered in the bottom of the frame. After Vivas reached on a base hit and stole second, Yankees #20 Prospect Agustín Ramírez singled to tie the game at three.

SWB reliever Chasen Shreve worked the sixth, allowing three consecutive walks and giving up a sacrifice fly to Sogard for a 4-3 Worcester lead. Shreve was replaced by Jack Neely whose wild pitch scored Alvarez for an insurance run.

Yankees #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez singled in two runs in the bottom of the inning. After a JC Escarra double and a Kevin Smith single, Domínguez sliced a base hit to right tying the game at five in his first contest off the injured list.

In the seventh, the RailRiders recaptured the lead. Ramírez, T.J. Rumfield, and Brandon Lockridge reached safely to load the bases and Escarra lined a double down the right field line to take back the game 7-5. Taylor Trammell's RBI groundout gave SWB a three-run cushion.

Neely (W,1-0) earned the win, not allowing a hit over 1.1 innings of work. Tim Mayza (S,1) retired the side in the ninth for the save. Jason Alexander (L,4-6) tossed 3.1 innings, surrendering six runs on 11 hits.

The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Saturday night at PNC Field. The first pitch time is slated for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 12-13, 55-44

