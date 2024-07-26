August 11: 'strike out Cancer' Game to Feature In-Game Raffle with Over 40 Items to Win

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







It's one of the most meaningful and inspiring games the Bisons will play all year. On Sunday, August 11, the Herd will take the field against Rochester for their annual Strike Out Cancer Day, presented by the WNY Imaging Group and to benefit both the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and American Cancer Society. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m., but you'll want to get to the ballpark when the gates open at 12:00 p.m. for a very special In-Game Raffle featuring some amazing prizes. GET MY TICKETS

There will be over 40 items you can win, including a Tyler Bass signed Bills helmet, an Owen Power signed Sabres Hockey Stick, a Zack Benson signed puck and a Bisons Marvel Defenders of the Diamond signed jersey.... and that's just to name a few of the great prizes. We have been lucky enough to receive donations from over 40 local establishments looking to help raise as much money as possible for the Breast Cancer Network of WNY and the American Cancer Society. Plus, you can also Donate a New Toy/Stuffed Animal to our great friends at Olivia's Bears and receive a Free Raffle Ticket for a special 'Buffalo Sports Basket' raffle filled with autographed items from your favorite Buffalo Teams. PLEASE NOTE: Cash and Credit will be accepted for the purchase of raffle ticket sheets and Buffalo Sports Basket raffle tickets.

The 'Strike Out Cancer' Game will also feature special pregame first pitch ceremonials as well as an in-game placard moment for fans to share with the crowd who they are fighting for. Sunday, August 11th's game against the Red Wings is also a Family Funday at Sahlen Field, featuring a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special Kids Activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. It's going to be a great afternoon at the ballpark for a great cause, so join us for Strike Out Cancer Day at Sahlen Field ! GET MY TICKETS

