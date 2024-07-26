Gwinnett Drops Bulls, 10-5

July 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - A pair of four-run innings led to the demise of the Bulls on Friday night as the Gwinnett Stripers beat Durham 10-5 at the DBAP.

The Stripers (13-12) struck for four runs in the second and seventh innings to claim their third win of the first four of the series. Sandy Leon connected for the first of his two homers in the second, then took Bulls starter Joe Rock (L, 4-5) out for a second time in the fourth.

After spotting Gwinnett a 4-0 lead, the Bulls (10-15) chipped away, ultimately closing to within 6-5 in the sixth. Jake Mangum's second inning grounder scored Kameron Misner to put the Bulls on the board 4-1. In the third, Rene Pinto reached on an infield hit to third base to score Junior Caminero to make it 4-2.

After the Stripers moved ahead 5-2, Osleivis Basabe singled home Mangum in the fourth to make it 5-3.

Trailing 6-3 in the sixth, the Bulls scored twice in the sixth on a Caminero sacrifice fly and Austin Shenton single, but the Stripers pushed four across in the seventh against Durham reliever Enmanuel Mejia to put the game away 10-5.

Durham left 14 baserunners on during the game, including the bases loaded twice.

Jacob Lopez is slated to start the series' fifth game on Saturday night against AJ Smith-Shawver at 6:35 PM ET.

