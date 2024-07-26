Williams' Four Hits Propel Indians to Fourth Straight Victory Over I-Cubs, 7-3

DES MOINES, Iowa - Behind a four-hit performance from Alika Williams, the Indianapolis Indians notched their fourth straight victory over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at Principal Park, 7-3.

The Indians (11-12, 44-52) plated runs in the first four frames and never looked back. A pair of Williams and Henry Davis singles kickstarted Indianapolis' offense in the first, and Williams was brought home by Liover Peguero later in the inning to tally the contest's first run.

Back at it in the second, Matt Gorski led off with a single and Jason Delay followed with a double. A wild pitch in the next at-bat from Brandon Birdsell (L, 0-3) brought Gorski home, and Andrés Alvarez smacked a single to center to push the Indians' advantage to three.

The Indians' next two runs came courtesy of a single from Matt Fraizer in the third and double from Davis in the fourth.

Iowa (10-15, 43-57) got on the board in the fifth inning on a Jack Reinheimer sac fly, but Indianapolis quickly countered in the sixth with a Seth Beer RBI double and Gorski RBI single to make it 7-1.

The I-Cubs began to rally in the eighth when Trayce Thompson hammered a triple to center field and Chase Strumpf followed with a single, but the threat ended there.

Indians starter Jake Woodford (W, 2-5) tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

The Indians and I-Cubs will meet for the penultimate game of the series tomorrow at 7:08 PM ET. RHP Luis Cessa (3-4. 4.22) gets the nod for Indianapolis and RHP Connor Noland (1-0, 0.00) will counter for Iowa.

