Seven-Run Second Inning Leads Indianapolis over Iowa
July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - On the back on a seven-run second inning, the Indianapolis Indians (42-52) defeated the Iowa Cubs (43-55) by a 14-3 score today at Principal Park.
Moises Ballesteros drove in two runs in the first inning with a single to give Iowa a 2-0 advantage. In the second, Indianapolis went up 7-2 with a seven-runs frame, highlighted by a grand slam by Liover Peguero.
The Indians extended their lead in the third to 8-2 on a single from Andrés Alvarez.
Indianapolis took a 12-2 lead in the seventh inning on another grand slam from Matt Fraizer. The Indians extended their lead to 14-2 in the ninth.
Fabian Pertuz drove in a run in the ninth with a single to make it 14-3. It marked the first Triple-A hit for Pertuz.
Sam McWilliams tossed 3.1 innings and allowed one run and struck out three in relief.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Moises Ballesteros has tallied an RBI in four of his last six games.
- The I-Cubs have been outscored by Indianapolis 27-8 through the first two games of the series.
Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
