Seven-Run Second Inning Leads Indianapolis over Iowa

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - On the back on a seven-run second inning, the Indianapolis Indians (42-52) defeated the Iowa Cubs (43-55) by a 14-3 score today at Principal Park.

Moises Ballesteros drove in two runs in the first inning with a single to give Iowa a 2-0 advantage. In the second, Indianapolis went up 7-2 with a seven-runs frame, highlighted by a grand slam by Liover Peguero.

The Indians extended their lead in the third to 8-2 on a single from Andrés Alvarez.

Indianapolis took a 12-2 lead in the seventh inning on another grand slam from Matt Fraizer. The Indians extended their lead to 14-2 in the ninth.

Fabian Pertuz drove in a run in the ninth with a single to make it 14-3. It marked the first Triple-A hit for Pertuz.

Sam McWilliams tossed 3.1 innings and allowed one run and struck out three in relief.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Moises Ballesteros has tallied an RBI in four of his last six games.

- The I-Cubs have been outscored by Indianapolis 27-8 through the first two games of the series.

Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.