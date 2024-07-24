Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.24
July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
FINAL: LHV 10, ROC 2
WP: Mick Abel (3-7, 6.53)
LP: Kyle Luckham (0-1, 12.00)
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 6:07 p.m.
Temperature: 82°F
Time of Game: 3:04
Attendance: 8,300
HOME RUNS:
ROC - Carter Kieboom (5) solo off RHP Griff McGarry in the 6th (Count: 3-1) to left field
STARTING PITCHERS:
RHP Kyle Luckham (0-1, 12.00) 3.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 0 HR, 75/45 (P/S), left down 3-0
RHP Mick Abel (3-7, 6.53) 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 84/50 (P/S), left up 9-1
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 0-for-0
LHV - 1-for-2
RED WINGS NOTES:
CALLING FOR YOU: RF ALEX CALL doubled off the wall in right-center to secure the first Rochester run of the evening tonight, and finished 1-for-3...through 13 games in July, Call is hitting .375 (15-for-40) with two homers, two doubles and 10 RBI.
THA CARTER V: 1B CARTER KIEBOOM launched his fifth home run of the season tonight, and added a single to go 2-for-3 with a walk...the homer came off the bat at 103.5 MPH and traveled 402 feet, his farthest home run since 8/29/2023 at Toronto, with Washington (410 ft.)...
Kieboom is reaching base at a .375 clip this season, the best on the active roster.
EXTRA-BASE BLANK: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN dribbled a 1-2 slider down the first base line that squeaked past the first baseman for a double... the Pennsylvania native finished the series opener Tuesday going 1-for-4, also recording a double and a run.
The double pushed him to 20 on the season, most on the team and four ahead of OF JAMES WOOD.
SPIN IT TO WIN IT: 1B CARTER KIEBOOM and SS JACKSON CLUFF helped Rochester turn their 86th double play of the 2024 campaign, which leads the International League...should Rochester finish the season with the most GIDP, it would be the first time the team has led the IL in that category since at least 2004.
BEGINNER'S LUCKHAM: RHP KYLE LUCKHAM made his Triple-A debut tonight, becoming the 26th pitcher and 50th player overall to appear for the Red Wings this season...the right-hander delivered 3.0 full innings and allowed four earned on six hits while striking out one and walking two...
He has delivered 102.0 innings of work this season, the most among any Nationals Minor Leaguers.
IRONPIGS NOTES:
FOUR SCORE AND 13 MONTHS AGO: SS SCOTT KINGERY and CF CAL STEVENSON each recorded four hits tonight...Kingery went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs, and Stevenson went 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs...this is the first time Lehigh Valley has had two players record at least four hits in the same game since 8/10/2023, also at Rochester (Kody Clemens and Darick Hall)...
This is Stevenson's first four-hit game since 9/2/2021 with Double-A Montgomery (TB), and Kingery's first since 7/6/2018 at Pittsburgh, with Philadelphia.
NEXT GAME
Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester
Thursday, July 25, 2024
First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.
LHP David Parkinson (2-4, 5.52) vs RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 7.32)
