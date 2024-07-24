Southpaw Bailey Falter Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter will begin a rehab assignment as the Indianapolis Indians starting pitcher at Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs, today at 1:08 PM ET. Falter is the 14th major league rehabber assigned to Indy on 16 separate stints this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, catchers Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki, Marco Gonzales and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester and Hunter Stratton.

Falter, 27, was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 7 with left triceps tendinitis. He began the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster and went 4-7 with a 4.08 ERA (41er/90.1ip) and 61 strikeouts in 17 games (17 starts).

The southpaw was assigned to Indianapolis after being traded to Pittsburgh from Philadelphia on Aug. 1, 2023, in exchange for infielder Rodolfo Castro, but was recalled prior to making an appearance. He spent part of three seasons with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 8-2 with a 2.74 ERA (38er/124.2ip) and 128 strikeouts in 28 appearances (26 starts).

Falter was originally selected by the Phillies in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Chino Hills (Calif.) High School. He made his MLB debut on April 25, 2021, at Colorado.

In addition, Hunter Stratton's rehab assignment was officially transferred from High-A Bradenton to Indianapolis on July 23.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.