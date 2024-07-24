Late Lead Slips Away from Gwinnett in 7-6 Loss to Durham
July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, NC. - The Gwinnett Stripers (11-12) surged to a 5-3 lead after six innings but could not close the door on a Durham Bulls (10-13) offense that scored four runs over the final two innings, including a walk-off RBI by Bob Seymour in the ninth inning, to snatch a 7-6 victory away from the Stripers on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Decisive Plays: A home run in the first inning by Logan Driscoll and a two-run blast by Austin Shenton in the third inning shot Durham out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. Skye Bolt laced an RBI double down the left field line to get the Stripers on the board in the fourth. Down 3-1, Gwinnett erupted for a four-run sixth inning that featured a two-run double by J.P. Martinez. The 5-3 lead held until the eighth, when Shenton cranked a three-run home run to put Durham back in front 6-5. An RBI single by Luke Waddell in the ninth extended the game to the home half, where Seymour lined a walk-off RBI single through the right side to give Durham a 7-6 win.
Key Contributors: Alejo Lopez (3-for-5, 2B, 3 SB) set a new season high with three stolen bases. Bolt collected the only multi-RBI game for Gwinnett while Yuli Gurriel and Eli White also had two-hit nights. For Durham, Shenton (4-for-4, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) went on a rampage while Driscoll (1-for-4, HR, RBI) and Seymour (1-for-4, RBI) had the other RBI.
Noteworthy: Drake Baldwin went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts to see his 20-game on-base streak snapped. Lopez is batting .429 (21-for-49) with six doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, and seven stolen bases in 13 games against Durham this season. Gurriel now has nine multi-hit outings over his last 16 games dating back to June 26.
Next Game (Thursday, July 25): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. Starting pitcher is TBD for Gwinnett while LHP Drew Jeffrey Springs (0-2, 4.32 ERA) will start for Durham.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 30): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 24, 2024
- WooSox and RailRiders Split Wednesday Doubleheader - Worcester Red Sox
- Late Lead Slips Away from Gwinnett in 7-6 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Game, 5-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Vihuelas Knock off Knights, Even Series - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader with Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders and Red Sox Split Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Unload Thirteen Hits In 9-4 Win Over Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.24 - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Split Doubleheader Against Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Can't Keep up in 9-4 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Seymour, Shenton Stop Streak; Bulls Win 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Pound out Season-High 18 Hits to Rout Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Series Evens in 6-2 Omaha Loss to Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Boushley Baffles Storm Chasers, Saints Take Down Minor League's Best Team, 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Peguero and Fraizer's Slams Power Indy Past Iowa, 14-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Take First Two Games of Series in 6-2 Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Seven-Run Second Inning Leads Indianapolis over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Offense Quiet in 6-2 Loss to Buffalo on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Unable to Provide Support in McGreevy's Gem at Columbus - Memphis Redbirds
- Clippers Open Big Homestand with a Big Win - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - July 24 DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- A Nightly Walk-Thru Holiday Lights Festival at Coca-Cola Park Coming this Winter - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 30-August 4 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Southpaw Bailey Falter Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 24 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- July 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Red Sox-Yankees, Tessie, and the WooSox' New Royal Wooters Club - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Wins a Thriller over IronPigs Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Beat the Sounds on Tuesday, 7-2 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Late Lead Slips Away from Gwinnett in 7-6 Loss to Durham
- Stripers' Offense Breaks Out in Ninth Inning to Put Away Durham, 11-3
- Scorching Start Drives Stripers to 10-2 Blowout Win over Charlotte
- Alvarez Jr. and Logue Shine But Stripers Drop Both Games in Doubleheader with Charlotte
- Alvarez Jr. and Logue Shine But Stripers Drop Both Games in Doubleheader with Charlotte