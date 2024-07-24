Late Lead Slips Away from Gwinnett in 7-6 Loss to Durham

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







DURHAM, NC. - The Gwinnett Stripers (11-12) surged to a 5-3 lead after six innings but could not close the door on a Durham Bulls (10-13) offense that scored four runs over the final two innings, including a walk-off RBI by Bob Seymour in the ninth inning, to snatch a 7-6 victory away from the Stripers on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Decisive Plays: A home run in the first inning by Logan Driscoll and a two-run blast by Austin Shenton in the third inning shot Durham out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. Skye Bolt laced an RBI double down the left field line to get the Stripers on the board in the fourth. Down 3-1, Gwinnett erupted for a four-run sixth inning that featured a two-run double by J.P. Martinez. The 5-3 lead held until the eighth, when Shenton cranked a three-run home run to put Durham back in front 6-5. An RBI single by Luke Waddell in the ninth extended the game to the home half, where Seymour lined a walk-off RBI single through the right side to give Durham a 7-6 win.

Key Contributors: Alejo Lopez (3-for-5, 2B, 3 SB) set a new season high with three stolen bases. Bolt collected the only multi-RBI game for Gwinnett while Yuli Gurriel and Eli White also had two-hit nights. For Durham, Shenton (4-for-4, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) went on a rampage while Driscoll (1-for-4, HR, RBI) and Seymour (1-for-4, RBI) had the other RBI.

Noteworthy: Drake Baldwin went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts to see his 20-game on-base streak snapped. Lopez is batting .429 (21-for-49) with six doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, and seven stolen bases in 13 games against Durham this season. Gurriel now has nine multi-hit outings over his last 16 games dating back to June 26.

Next Game (Thursday, July 25): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. Starting pitcher is TBD for Gwinnett while LHP Drew Jeffrey Springs (0-2, 4.32 ERA) will start for Durham.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 30): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.