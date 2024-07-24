RailRiders and Red Sox Split Doubleheader

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Worcester Red Sox Wednesday night at PNC Field, winning the first game 8-1 and dropping the nightcap 7-4.

In game one, the RailRiders plated two runs in the first inning. Brandon Lockridge led off the frame with a double and #20 Yankee Prospect Agustín Ramírez doubled him home for a 1-0 lead. Oswald Peraza followed with a single to make it 2-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied another run in the second inning. Oscar Gonzalez doubled to lead off and Josh VanMeter singled, giving SWB a three-run advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth, Gonzalez led off another inning with a base hit. Jeter Downs followed with a double, putting runners in scoring position. Lockridge's infield single plated Gonzalez, making it 4-0.

Worcester put one on the board off starting pitcher Edgar Barclay in the fifth. Matthew Lugo's double gave Worcester their first hit of the game and Chase Meidroth doubled him home to end Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's shut-out bid.

In the bottom of the frame, back-to-back home runs from Peraza and T.J. Rumfield gave SWB a five-run lead. Both blasts went over the left-center field wall for a 6-1 edge. The RailRiders continued the scoring when VanMeter doubled, driving in Taylor Trammell and Downs for an 8-1 cushion that capped the scoring.

Barclay (W, 4-8) earned the win by working 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits, and striking out six. Oddanier Mosqueda and Art Warren each pitched clean frames in relief. Justin Hagenman (L, 1-4) pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits.

In game two, the RailRiders once again opened the offense with a two-run bottom of the first. After consecutive base hits from Ramirez and Peraza, Rumfield singled to right for an early 2-0 advantage.

Duane Underwood Jr. and Phil Bickford worked the first three innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing only MLB rehabber Vaughn Grissom to reach safely on a first inning single.

The WooSox evened the contest, though, in the top of the fourth. Appearing in his first game for SWB, relief pitcher Tim Mayza surrendered a two-out, two-run single to Tyler Heineman, tying the game at two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the tie in the fifth when Gonzalez reached on an error and Kevin Smith hit a ground-rule double to put both runners in scoring position. After Lockridge walked to load the bases, Ramirez worked a walk off Trey Wingenter bringing in the go-ahead run at 3-2.

In the top of the sixth, Heineman tied the game again, this time with a solo shot to right, knotting it up at three.

SWB regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. After Rumfield and JC Escarra singled to open the frame, Smith hit a line drive to center that scored Rumfield, pushing the RailRiders back in front 4-3.

The Red Sox grabbed their first lead in the top of the seventh off reliever Scott Efross. Chase Meidroth led off with a walk and Emmanuel Valdez followed with a single. Mickey Gasper tied the game at four with a single to center. A three-run homer from Bobby Dalbec put Worcester up 7-4 to end the scoring.

Efross (L, 1-1) pitched 0.1 innings allowing four runs on three hits. Lucas Luetge (W, 4-2) tossed 1.2 innings giving up no runs on one hit.

The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Thursday at 6:35 P.M. The RailRiders will send right-hander Will Warren to the mound to face the Red Sox Grant Gambrell. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 10-13, 53-44

