Peguero and Fraizer's Slams Power Indy Past Iowa, 14-3
July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Liover Peguero and Matt Fraizer each launched a grand slam as the Indianapolis Indians tallied 14 hits in a 14-3 matinee victory over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.
Fraizer and Peguero combined for three hits and nine RBI as they powered the Indians (9-12, 42-52) offense to a commanding victory. They are just the second pair of Indians teammates to hit grand slams in the same game in the Victory Field era, following Jared Oliva and Rodolfo Castro on May 10, 2022, at Charlotte.
With Iowa (10-13, 43-55) leading 2-0 after one, Indianapolis responded in the second inning for seven runs on six hits off Dan Straily (L, 1-7). Three of the first four batters in the frame reached base via single, with Fraizer and Ji Hwan Bae tying the game up with RBI knocks. Back-to-back walks scored another before Peguero's first career grand slam put the game out of reach.
Indy exploded for seven additional runs before Iowa could plate another, courtesy of two Andrés Alvarez RBI singles and Fraizer's blast in the seventh inning. It was the second grand slam of his career and the first since July 22, 2021, with High-A Greensboro at Greenville.
The I-Cubs final run came in the ninth inning when Fabian Pertuz singled home Trayce Thompson.
Bailey Falter got the start for Indianapolis to begin his rehab assignment and tossed 3.0 innings with two earned runs and three punchouts. Isaac Mattson (W, 3-1) entered in relief and combined with Ryder Ryan to throw 4.0 hitless innings.
Indianapolis and Iowa face off in third game of the six-game set on Thursday evening at 7:38 PM ET. RHP Riley Thompson (4-3, 5.68) will take the mound for the I-Cubs while the Indians have yet to name a starter.
