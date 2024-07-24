A Nightly Walk-Thru Holiday Lights Festival at Coca-Cola Park Coming this Winter
July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ecstatic to announce a magical new holiday tradition: Illumination, a vibrant outdoor walk-thru holiday lights experience!
Presented by Service Electric, Illumination will begin on November 15th and will run until January 4th, 2025. The 44-night event will take place nightly from 6-9pm and feature over
ONE MILLION holiday lights. Every 15-20 minutes, a dazzling synchronized music and light show will take place featuring a breathtaking display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music.
"We're transforming Coca-Cola Park into a winter wonderland filled with activities for guests of all ages," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It's going to feel like Coca-Cola Park became the set of a Hallmark holiday movie."
Guests will be able to roast s'mores at fire pits located around the ballpark concourse and enjoy special holiday food creations and winter cocktails. Children will have the opportunity to meet and have their photos taken with Santa and Elsa. In addition, kids can write letters to Santa, participate in coloring games and visit Santa's Workshop. Kids can also ride Santa's Polar Express train or visit the playground while adults visit our Christmas Vendor Village to holiday shop or visit the heated Winter Oasis bar for a holiday cocktail, hot toddy or any of our seasonal specials.
Coca-Cola Park will also have numerous areas available for groups, families and companies of any size to celebrate the holidays together including on-field heated Igloos, Nutcracker Suites (heated indoor suites), the PNC Club and more! Featuring a holiday-themed menu, guests can enjoy an indoor all-you-can-eat buffet and enjoy touring the holiday lights and activities on the same night. For more information on group outings visit IlluminationLV.com or call (610) 841-PIGS.
Carolers will fill the ballpark with holiday favorites on select nights! If your group is interested, contact the IronPigs Group Sales team at 610.841.7447.
During Illumination, there will be various promotions on different nights, with an assortment of themes and giveaways. Theme nights may include:
Lights and Leashes - visit Illumination with your pup on select nights
Ugly Sweater Night
Let it Snow - Snow machines visit Coca-Cola Park
Christmas Karaoke
Pajama Party Night
Fill Santa's Sleigh Toy Drive
Hawaiian Christmas
Christmas Vacation Night
A Christmas Story Night
Gingerbread House Competition
Elvis's Blue Christmas
New Years Eve celebration
Giveaway Nights featuring beanie caps, holiday ornaments and more!
A full event schedule will be posted to IlluminationLV.com and announced soon.
Tickets for Illumination are on sale now and may be purchased at IlluminationLV.com. Pre-purchased admission is $11 for November Illumination dates and $13 for Illumination dates in December and January. Tickets purchased during the same day for that night's event are $13 for November and $15 for December and January. A limited number of tickets are available for each Illumination event - advance purchases are encouraged. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office or by calling (610) 841-PIGS.
Illumination will run nightly on the following dates:
November 15-17
November 22-24
November 27-December 24
December 26-January 4
Guests are reminded that Coca-Cola Park is a cashless venue. Heated Igloos, Santa's Polar Express and all food/beverage items require additional purchases (advance purchases highly suggested). All other activities are included in the ticket price.
Parking is FREE for Illumination courtesy of Roto-Rooter! Additionally, a special thanks to the following partners whose support has allowed the IronPigs to bring Illumination to Coca-Cola Park: Title Sponsor - Service Electric Network, Evergreen Sponsor - Air Products, Holly Sponsors - Keystone Tax Services and PPL.
Illumination guests are allowed to put themselves in the middle of the light show by circling the field's warning track and allowing for an immersive lights experience. However, guests with mobility concerns may not be able to access the playing field. The stadium's concourse is mobile- and handicap-friendly, however.
Any business looking to showcase their items as a vendor, or to advertise, please reach out to the IronPigs at 610-841-7447 for more information.
Website: https://illuminationlv.com/
Follow Illumination on Social:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563477561756
Twitter - https://x.com/Illumination_LV
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/illuminationlv
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
