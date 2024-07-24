SWB Game Notes - July 24 DH

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (10-11, 45-51) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-12, 52-43)

Game 96 & 97 | Home Game 44 & 45 | PNC Field | Wednesday, July 24, 2024 | First Pitch 5:05 PM - DH

Game 1: RHP Justin Hagenman (1-3, 5.51) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (3-8, 7.33)

Game 2: RHP Chase Shugart (4-1, 4.11) vs Bullpen

DOUBLE DIP- Last time the RailRiders and Red Sox met up, their Saturday night contest was rained out and postponed. The two teams will make it up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader today with the first game at 5:05 PM. It will be SWB's eighth two-game day of the season and their second against Worcester where they each won a contest. SWB has split five doubleheaders and was swept twice, both times by Syracuse. After today Toledo and Worcester will have also played eight doubleheaders, while Indianapolis leads the entire International League with nine total!

PANNONE PRESENT - The New York Yankees signed free agent Thomas Pannone and he made his first start with the RailRiders last night. The southpaw tossed five and a third frames of one run balling, allowing just four hits and a walk. Pannone struck out four on 78 offerings. He sits at 5-8 in Triple-A on the season with a 4.22 earned run average in 20 starts.

BARCLAY'S BACK- Edgar Barclay was solid in his last start up at Buffalo. He threw five innings of clean work allowing just five runners aboard. The southpaw struck out four but the team did not give him any run support, dropping 1-0 in ten innings. Barclay holds a 7.33 earned run average in 84.2 frames.

SEASON WINS- Despite a slow start to the second half, the RailRiders still remain one of the top teams on the season in the International League. Their 52 total wins are tied for third most with Rochester in the IL to Omaha's 62 and Syracuse's 60.

GET MORE RUNS- The RailRiders are 36-5 when they score six or more runs in a contest and 29-3 when they plate seven or more. Their best inning to score is in the seventh where they have crossed the plate 78 times. However, their opponents score the most in the first frame with 84 runs. On the season, SWB has a positive +24 run differential but are -7 compared to foes in the second half.

GASPING AT GASPER- Former RailRider Mickey Gasper notched three hits for Worcester last night, upping his season Triple-A average to .393 in 26 games. He began the season in Double-A Portland but was promoted on June 4. Gasper is batting .325 in his first summer affiliated with Boston after being selected by the organzation in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft.

WINNING WEDNESDAY- The RailRiders finished off the first half of the season winning every Wednesday game they played. The team went 11-0 in the second contest of the week. SWB is now 12-1 on Wednesday's after splitting a doubleheader against at Lehigh Valley in early July.

STAYING IN THE PARK- Nick Sogard's home run in the first inning last night was the first long ball the RailRiders pitching staff has allowed since returning from the All-Star break. However, the team has not hit a homer in those first four contests after the mid-season pause.

