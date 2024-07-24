Seymour, Shenton Stop Streak; Bulls Win 7-6

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Bob Seymour singled home Jake Mangum in the last of the ninth to lift the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 7-6 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.

Durham (10-13), which ended a seven-game losing streak, rallied in the bottom of the eighth to grab the lead thanks to a three-run homer by Austin Shenton. Shenton, who also homered in the third, finished 4-4 with a single, double, two homers and five RBI.

The Bulls had taken a 1-0 lead on a home run by Logan Driscoll in the second inning before Gwinnett (11-12) rallied against Mason Montgomery. The Stripers scored four times in the sixth against Montgomery and Michael Gomez to assume a 5-3 lead.

Drew Rasmussen worked the game's first inning on his second rehab outing for Durham. Rasmussen clocked in at 98mph with his fastball and allowed only an infield single with one strikeout in his frame.

Justin Sterner (W, 2-4) notched the victory after the Stripers tied the game on a two-out single in the ninth inning.

The game winning rally began on a first-pitch double to left from Mangum, who then took third on a wild pitch. After Driscoll smashed a grounder to a drawn in shortstop Luke Waddell, Seymour scalded the game winning single just beneath the glove of second baseman Andrew Velazquez.

The third game of the series is slated for Thursday at 6:35 PM ET with Jeffrey Springs (0-2, 4.32) expected to start for the Bulls.

