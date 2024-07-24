Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 24 vs. Lehigh Valley

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-8, 48-47) vs. Rochester Red Wings (14-8, 52-43)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Mick Abel (2-7, 6.88) vs. TBA

BACK TO OUR WINGING WAYS: In their first of a six-game set against Lehigh Valley Tuesday night, the Rochester Red Wings won a back-and-forth thriller capped off by their eighth walk-off win of the season, 4-3...DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN clubbed his 20th home run of the season in the win, and DYLAN CREWS singled in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to nine consecutive games...RHP BRAD LORD delivered 5.0 strong innings on the mound to start, and RHP RICO GARCIA picked up his fifth win of the season with a hitless ninth...the Red Wings will look to string together wins against the IronPigs tonight, and RHP Mick Abel will make the start for Lehigh Valley.

WALK IT (OFF) LIKE I TALK IT: CF DYLAN CREWS delivered the Red Wings eighth walk-off win of the season last night, and knocked a two-out single that was followed by a throwing error which allowed SS JACK DUNN to cross the plate for the winning run...eight game-winners is two shy of their 2023 total, which is the most by a Red Wing team since at least 2014.

SAVVY TRAVVY: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his 20th home run of the season last night, going 2-for-4 while adding a pair of RBI and a run scored...after launching 23 homers in 2023, he is the first Rochester hitter with back-to-back seasons launching at least 20 homers since Garrett Jones in 2005 (24) and 2006 (21)...Blankenhorn and Jones (3) are also the only Rochester batters with multiple seasons with at least 20 home runs since at least 1987...

20 homers are tied for second-most in the International League with Lehigh Valley OF Ruben Cardenas.

CREWS CONTROL: CF DYLAN CREWS extended his hitting streak to a team-leading nine consecutive games last night, going 1-for-4 with a single in the ninth that led to the game-winning run, and a walk...he has hit safely in 21 of his first 24 Triple-A games, and leads the team with 44 total bases since he joined the Red Wings on 6/18...over that stretch he is also tied for the team lead with four home runs, has logged the second most hits (27) and extra-base hits (9), and 15 runs scored and five doubles are tied for second-most...

When Rochester is trailing, Crews carries a .375 batting average (12-for-32) with all four home runs, two doubles and eight RBI.

LORD OF THE WINGS: RHP BRAD LORD tossed 5.0 innings Tuesday night, and allowed two earned on six hits, while walking one and striking out four...Lord has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his first five Triple-A starts, and 16 of his 18 starts this season...

His 100.1 innings pitched this season is most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers

CLOSE CALL: RF ALEX CALL picked up a pair of hits yesterday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk...he has now reached safely in 12-straight games, tied for the longest active streak on the team with CF DYLAN CREWS ...through 12 games in July, Call is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with two home runs, a double, and nine RBI.

JOE SHIESTY: LHP JOE LA SORSA turned in another scoreless appearance last night, allowing a hit while striking out one across 1.0 full inning...he has not allowed a run in 21 of his last 25 appearances dating back to 5/9 at Scranton/WB with a 1.02 ERA (4 ER/35.1 IP) over that stretch, which is best among all Triple-A pitchers with at least 30.0 innings pitched, and fifth-best in Minor League Baseball...

In that same timeframe, he also leads all Triple-A pitchers with a 0.68 WHIP, 7.00 K/BB, and posts the second-best batting average against (.165).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.