Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 30-August 4

July 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues on July 30 with a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, that runs through Sunday, August 4 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in section 119 and the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level. ****Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend.****

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union & Dreams Come True: Join the Jumbo Shrimp, VyStar Credit Union and Dreams Come True as we partner with local charities to raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

Shower Beer: Join the Jumbo Shrimp in a celebration of a shower beer. We'll pick some lucky fans and happily give them a beer, if they're willing to drink it while getting sprayed by a hose.

Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Ginger Reveal Night presented by Tina Louise: We're looking for a few brave soul who want to dye their hair red, at the ballpark. Email david@jaxshrimp.com if you want to publicly reveal your ginger during the game, as we celebrate redheads the world over!

Comcast Small Business Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Comcast Business as they celebrate their small business partners from across Northeast Florida at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Friday, August 2, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Union Home Mortgage : Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Back to School Water Bottle Giveaway presented by Wolfson Children's Hospital : The first 2,000 fans through the gates will be going home with a back to school themed Jumbo Shrimp water bottle. Just in time for school starting again (one per person, not per ticket)!!

Back to School Spirit Night : It's back to school time. Throw on your school colors and join us at the ballpark for some school spirit!

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Wolfson Children's Hospital: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday night fireworks!

Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 5:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Vystar Credit Union and OUTFRONT Media: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Military Appreciation Night. The Jumbo Shrimp are providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office office in advance or the day of the game.

Military Job Fair Night: the Jumbo Shrimp are also hosting our first Military Job Fair, with over 15 businesses looking to hire! Military personnel are encouraged to bring a resume.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.